Ziyad Brothers Importing Recalls Tahini because of possible health risk

The product was distributed nationwide and is sold in 8, 16, and 32 ounce and half gallon jars. The jars are labelled "Tahini Sesame Paste." Lot codes and use by/expiration dates are printed on the white jar cap.

Product code, description, lot code, and UPC information (use by/expiration dates vary):

Product Code Product Description & Size Lot# UPC







A0071 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste ½ gal Glass Jar 35417 074265003076







A0072 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 32 oz Glass Jar 00318 074265001553







A0073 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar 35317 074265001560 A0073 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar 35417 074265001560 A0073 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar 35517 074265001560 A0073 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar 35617 074265001560







A0076 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 8 oz Glass Jar 34817 074265010975 A0076 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 8 oz Glass Jar 01218 074265010975







S0073 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar 34917 074265001560

No illnesses have been reported to-date in connection with the Ziyad Brand Tahini.

This potential problem was revealed as a result of a random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Although we have not received the final laboratory reports, Ziyad Brothers is taking the precaution of recalling product with the lot codes listed above.

Consumers who have purchased Ziyad Brand Tahini with these lot codes should discontinue use and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Retailers that may have further distributed the recalled lot codes should share this notice with their customers. Retailers or consumers with questions may contact Recall Coordinator Ray Hanania at 708-298-3818.

CONTACT: Ray Hanania, 708-298-3818, Monday-Friday 8:00A - 5:00P CDT

Ziyad Brothers Importing

5400 W. 35th Street

Cicero, Il., 60804

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ziyad-brothers-importing-recalls-tahini-because-of-possible-health-risk-300651192.html

SOURCE Ziyad Brothers Importing