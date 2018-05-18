Ziyad Brothers Importing Recalls Tahini because of possible health risk

CICERO, Ill., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziyad Brothers Importing is voluntarily recalling certain lot codes of Ziyad Brand Tahini because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.
The product was distributed nationwide and is sold in 8, 16, and 32 ounce and half gallon jars. The jars are labelled "Tahini Sesame Paste." Lot codes and use by/expiration dates are printed on the white jar cap.
Product code, description, lot code, and UPC information (use by/expiration dates vary):
|
Product Code
|
Product Description & Size
|
Lot#
|
UPC
|
A0071
|
Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste ½ gal Glass Jar
|
35417
|
074265003076
|
A0072
|
Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 32 oz Glass Jar
|
00318
|
074265001553
|
A0073
|
Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar
|
35317
|
074265001560
|
A0073
|
Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar
|
35417
|
074265001560
|
A0073
|
Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar
|
35517
|
074265001560
|
A0073
|
Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar
|
35617
|
074265001560
|
A0076
|
Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 8 oz Glass Jar
|
34817
|
074265010975
|
A0076
|
Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 8 oz Glass Jar
|
01218
|
074265010975
|
S0073
|
Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste 16 oz Glass Jar
|
34917
|
074265001560
No illnesses have been reported to-date in connection with the Ziyad Brand Tahini.
This potential problem was revealed as a result of a random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Although we have not received the final laboratory reports, Ziyad Brothers is taking the precaution of recalling product with the lot codes listed above.
Consumers who have purchased Ziyad Brand Tahini with these lot codes should discontinue use and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Retailers that may have further distributed the recalled lot codes should share this notice with their customers. Retailers or consumers with questions may contact Recall Coordinator Ray Hanania at 708-298-3818.
CONTACT: Ray Hanania, 708-298-3818, Monday-Friday 8:00A - 5:00P CDT
Ziyad Brothers Importing
5400 W. 35th Street
Cicero, Il., 60804
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ziyad-brothers-importing-recalls-tahini-because-of-possible-health-risk-300651192.html
SOURCE Ziyad Brothers Importing
Share this article