ZIYNX Unveils Groundbreaking Online Academy to Equip Student-Athletes with Career-Building and Personal Development Skills, with The Coca-Cola Company as Founding Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIYNX, the innovative athlete marketing company transforming how brands collaborate with student-athletes, is launching ZIYNX Academy—the first-ever online, on-demand internship and professional development program tailored to the unique demands of a student-athlete's schedule. In partnership with Coca-Cola this groundbreaking initiative provides student-athletes with access to career-building and mental health resources that fit within their busy lives.

We understand how difficult it is to dedicate over 15 years of your life to something you love, only for it to suddenly come to an end. We get it—and that's exactly why we'll be here for you, every step of the way. ZIYNX Academy was created with insights from over 75 current student-athletes, allowing us to fully grasp their unique challenges and offer tailored, top-tier support for their growth and success.

Unlike their non-athlete peers, student-athletes often struggle to take on traditional summer internships and extracurricular activities, leaving their resumes lacking when it's time to enter the job market. They also face a common challenge of identity foreclosure after graduation, grappling with the question: "If I'm no longer an athlete, who am I?" This struggle can lead to anxiety, depression, and uncertainty about their future. In response, ZIYNX Academy was created in collaboration with over 75 current student athletes from ZIYNX's rapidly growing community of 4,000+ athletes to address these issues head-on and help them successfully transition into the workforce when their playing days are over.

ZIYNX Academy offers web-based modules, each 45-60 minutes long, divided into three dynamic sections: roundtable discussions with athletes and subject matter experts, two-minute drills, and 24-second shots, something unique to ZIYNX. The 24-second shots featuring fellow student-athletes were intentionally crafted to that length, offering a strategic model for their peers on how to develop concise yet impactful elevator pitches.

The courses will cover essential topics that matter most to athletes—discovering their identity beyond sports, mental health and wellness, career readiness, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and much more. These learning modules are enhanced with interactive activities and live events designed to introduce student-athletes to various industries and connect them with thought leaders who can help them identify how their skills from sports can transfer to new professional opportunities. As athletes' complete modules, they will receive certificates to enhance their resumes and professional profiles.

"We were so excited to partner with Coca-Cola, an iconic brand that transcends generations while remaining deeply invested in local communities," said Joe Carney, Founder and CEO of ZIYNX. "Leveraging Coca-Cola's brand equity and reach within college athletics amplifies the positive impact we're striving to create for all athletes—helping them develop as people beyond their roles on the field." As a founding partner of ZIYNX Academy, Coca-Cola will sponsor the second course, "Mental Health & Wellness," making it available not only to every student-athlete but also to high school athletes and their parents. In addition, Coca-Cola will partner with ZIYNX to ensure that every student-athlete across all 107 HBCUs has free access to the entire ZIYNX Academy for the full academic year.

"Partnering with ZIYNX aligns with our shared commitment to support the personal and professional development of all student-athletes," said Dori Silverman, Senior Director, Integrated Marketing. "Their innovative, authentic approach to storytelling matches our goal of engaging with students in ways that truly matter."

In addition to Coca-Cola, ZIYNX is partnering directly with schools such as Fordham University, Vanderbilt University, Old Dominion University and Marist College to ensure all their student-athletes will be able to access all modules at no cost to the athlete.

