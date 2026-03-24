ZJD and Branded Hospitality Launch F&B Capital to Serve Niche Needs of Franchise Community

New Joint Venture Fills Gap for Franchise Brands and Operators Seeking Capital Solutions Tailored to Their Specific Stage of Growth, Ownership Goals

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZJD, a strategic investment group featuring the industry veterans behind Fishman PR and Franchise Elevator PR, and Branded Capital Solutions, a subsidiary of Branded Hospitality, announced today the formation of F&B Capital, a new capital markets firm focused on advising and supporting concepts across the franchise ecosystem.

Zack Fishman will serve as Managing Partner of F&B Capital on behalf of ZJD. Jimmy Frischling will serve as Managing Partner of F&B Capital on behalf of Branded Capital Solutions. F&B Capital will benefit from the experience of additional team members and subject matter experts, including Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg.

Formed as a joint venture partnership, F&B Capital will specialize in growth equity raising, structured credit, minority recapitalizations, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal advisory for franchisors, franchisees, and companies operating throughout the broader franchise community.

Zack Fishman will serve as Managing Partner on behalf of ZJD, alongside Jimmy Frischling, who will serve as Managing Partner on behalf of Branded Capital Solutions. In addition to the leadership of Zack Fishman and Jimmy Frischling, F&B Capital will benefit from the experience of additional team members and subject matter experts, including Brad Fishman, Jake Fishman, Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg, and Evan Veryard. This draws on all three groups' expertise to help clients navigate complex strategic matters across the franchise and hospitality landscape.

F&B Capital is designed to address a specific and often underserved need in the market: helping franchise businesses access capital and strategic final solutions, without pursuing majority or full-company sale processes. Rather than leading broad, auction-style buyout processes, the firm will focus on situations where franchise brands, operators, and stakeholders need tailored capital solutions to meet strategic goals.

"F&B Capital was created to meet the real-world capital needs we continue to see across the franchise landscape," Zack Fishman said. "There are many strong franchisors and franchisees that do not need or want a majority sale, but still require thoughtful access to capital or strategic advisory support. We see a meaningful opportunity to help operators and brands secure the right financial solutions to support ownership transitions, fund growth, and strengthen their businesses for the long haul."

The launch brings together complementary expertise from ZJD and Branded Capital Solutions.

ZJD brings longstanding entrepreneurial and investment experience, along with a long-term approach to building enduring businesses in the franchising sector.

Branded Capital Solutions provides end-to-end support across M&A advisory, growth and structured capital raises, strategic partnerships, and private market investing. This helps founders, operators, and institutional partners move with speed, precision, and confidence. Branded also brings a point of view and boots on the ground experience as restaurant owners and operators.

"Branded Hospitality has always believed in backing the people and companies building the future of hospitality franchising," said Frischling. "With F&B Capital, we combine sector knowledge, transactional experience, and industry connectivity to offer franchises a highly focused advisory platform. We believe this venture fills an important gap for brands and operators seeking sophisticated capital solutions tailored to their specific stage of growth and ownership goals."

F&B Capital's launch comes at a time when many franchises are evaluating best practices for financing expansion, modernizing infrastructure, supporting operational improvements, and navigating evolving ownership structures. By specializing in advising concepts pursuing strategic growth, ownership transitions, and capital solutions, the firm aims to become a trusted partner to franchise stakeholders seeking flexible and growth-oriented outcomes.

To learn more about Branded Hospitality, please visit www.branded.nyc and to learn more about Branded Capital Solutions, please visit www.brandedstrategic.com/solutions/.

About ZJD

ZJD is a strategic investment group focused on building and supporting businesses across the franchise landscape. With a long-term investment approach, we partner with founders, operators, and management teams to help scale businesses, unlock value, and drive sustainable growth.

About Branded Hospitality

Branded Hospitality is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors, and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.

About Branded Capital Solutions: Built for Speed, Scale, and Execution

Branded Capital Solutions provides end-to-end support across M&A advisory, growth, and structured capital raises, strategic partnerships, and private market investing. Branded leverages its broader ecosystem and industry reach to drive results for founders, operators, and institutional partners.

MEDIA CONTACT: Cole Koretos, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], or 847.331.1190

SOURCE Fishman Public Relations, Inc.