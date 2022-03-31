ZK INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

WENZHOU, China, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZK", "ZK International" or the "Company"), announced today that it plans to undertake a share repurchase program to allow for the buyback of some of its common shares.

ZKIN's Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $1.00 million of the Company's outstanding common shares over the next 12 months at prevailing market prices in accordance with applicable law.

Under the new share repurchase program, the company is authorized to repurchase from time to time shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market. The timing and amount of stock repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions as well as corporate and regulatory considerations. The share repurchase program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time and the company has no obligation to repurchase any amount of its common stock under the program. The company intends to make all repurchases in compliance with applicable regulatory guidelines and to administer the plan in accordance with applicable laws, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

"We believe that the shares are trading in a price range that does not reflect the value of the Company's investments, intellectual property, and financial assets," said Jiancong Huang, CEO and Chairman. He continues to state, "We have the financial strength to undertake this program and reflects our confidence in the cash flow we expect from our investments, which are valuable now and we believe will be more so in the future. While we will still continue to pursue value creating investments, the Board believes there is significant embedded value in our assets that is yet to be realized by the market. Therefore, returning capital to shareholders through a repurchase program of this size is an attractive use of capital at this time."

ZK International believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares trade at prices that may not adequately reflect their underlying value. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased, if any, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined by the Company based on a number of factors, including the Company's financial performance, prevailing market prices of the common shares, the availability of cash flows, and the consideration of other uses of cash, including capital investment opportunities, returns to shareholders, and debt reduction.

The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of common shares, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based engineering company building and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, ZKIN owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards.

ZKIN's core business is to engineer and manufacture patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that effectively deliver high quality, highly-sustainable and environmentally sound drinkable water to the Chinese, Asia and European markets. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee. It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which has been stated to be 70% unfit for human contact.

In 2018, ZKIN established its wholly-owned xSigma Corporation to develop innovative software solutions that support its core operations while exploring new opportunities in smart contracts, distributed ledgers, supply chain management and blockchain architecture. The xSigma Labs team is made up of world-class developers and engineers formerly of Facebook, Google, Amazon, Ripple and 1inch, most recently launching its first DeFi project in the Fall of 2020.

In March of 2021, ZKIN announced the formation of its new wholly-owned subsidiary, xSigma Entertainment Limited. It was established as part of ZK's integrated network of companies focused on developing and investing in innovative software technology platforms. xSigma Entertainment's mandate is to acquire assets in the high-growth US gaming market. Sigma Entertainment aims to increase shareholder value by targeting and investing in early-stage online gambling businesses that are poised for exponential growth and exits.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

