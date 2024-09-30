ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Record Revenue of $52.89 Million, an Increase of 6.5% for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2024

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2024





For the Six Months Ended March 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2024



2023



% Change Revenue

$ 52.89



$ 49.66





6.50 % Gross profit

$ 3.35



$ 3.17





5.68 % Gross margin



6.33 %





6.38 %





-0.05% pp* Income (loss) from operations

$ (0.16)



$ 0.14





(2.14) % Operating margin



(0.31) %





0.29 %





0.60% pp* Net loss

$ (0.48)



$ (0.06)





- Diluted earnings per share

$ (0.01)



$ 0.00





- * pp: percentage point(s)























Revenue increased 6.50% to a record 52.89 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 from approximately $49.66 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 . During the first fiscal half of 2024, we observed an increase of demand for our piping products, primarily attributable to the real estate market recovery during the fiscal period. Raw materials price, especially the price of nikel which is an important component of stainless steel, also increased. To minimize the impact the rise of raw material price, we increased our weighted average selling price ("ASP") during the period.

from approximately for the six months ended . During the first fiscal half of 2024, we observed an increase of demand for our piping products, primarily attributable to the real estate market recovery during the fiscal period. Raw materials price, especially the price of nikel which is an important component of stainless steel, also increased. To minimize the impact the rise of raw material price, we increased our weighted average selling price ("ASP") during the period. Gross profit increased by 5.68% to $3.35 million . Gross margin was 6.33%, compared to 6.38% for the same period of the prior fiscal period. The rising costs of raw materials, particularly for stainless steel coil which is a key component of our products, has ourpaced the increase of our ASP which led to a slight decline in gross margin.

. Gross margin was 6.33%, compared to 6.38% for the same period of the prior fiscal period. The rising costs of raw materials, particularly for stainless steel coil which is a key component of our products, has ourpaced the increase of our ASP which led to a slight decline in gross margin. Loss from operations was $0.16 million , compared to income from operations of $0.14 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was -0.31%, compared to 0.29% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

, compared to income from operations of for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was -0.31%, compared to 0.29% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net loss was $0.48 million . This compared to a net loss of $0.06 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2023

Revenue

Revenue increased by $3,231,757 or 6.50%, to $52,887,156 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 from $49,655,399 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. During the first fiscal half of 2024, we observed an increase of demand for our piping products, primarily attributable to the real estate market recovery during the fiscal period. Raw materials price, especially the price of nikel which is an important component of stainless steel, also increased. To minimize the impact the rise of raw material price, we increased our weighted average selling price ("ASP") during the period.

Gross Profit

Our gross profit increased by 181,368, or 5.68%, to $3,350,010 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 from $3,168,642 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. Gross profit margin was 6.33% for the six months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 6.38% for the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase of our gross profit was mainly attributable to the recovery of domestic real estate market, however the rising costs of raw materials, particularly for stainless steel coil which is a key component of our products, has outpaced the increase of our ASP which led to a slight decline in gross margin.

Selling and Marketing Expenses

We incurred $880,824 in selling and marketing expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $ 963,655 for the six months ended March 31, 20223. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by $82,831, or 8.60%, during the six months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the six months ended March 31, 2023. This slight decrease is primarily due to decreased marketing expenses.

General and Administrative expenses

We incurred $ 2,010,566 in general and administrative expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1,443,743 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses increased by $566,823 or 39.26%, for the six months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily due to increase in consulting expenses and employee salaries.

Research and Development Expenses

We incurred $622,805 in research and development expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $619,511 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. R&D expenses increased by $3294, or 0.53%, for the six months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Income (loss) from Operations

As a result of the factors described above, we incurred operating loss of $164,185 for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to operating income of $141,734 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of operating income of $305,919.

Other Income (Expenses)

Our interest income and expenses were $7,868 and $411,045, respectively, for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to interest income and expenses of $25,123 and $386,527, respectively, for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the factors described above, we incurred net loss of $481,753 for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net income of $57,080 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease in profit of $424,673

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $5.06 million, compared to $5.05 million as of September 30, 2023. Short-term bank borrowings were $13.34 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $9.39 million as of September 30, 2023.

Accounts receivable was $20.56 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $14.97 million as of September 30, 2023. Inventories were $13.39 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $17.94 million as of September 30, 2023. Accounts payable was $2.18 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $2.61 million as of September 30, 2023.

Total current assets and current liabilities were $62.05 million and $40.03 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 1.55 as of March 31, 2024. This compared to total current assets and current liabilities were $43.25 million and $24.89 million, respectively, and current ratio of 1.74 as of September 30, 2023.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube", and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the China market but also to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com . Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Weibo . For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) (IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)





For the Six Months Ended

March 31,



2024



2023 Revenues



52,887,156



$ 49,655,399 Cost of sales



49,537,146





46,486,756 Gross profit



3,350,010





3,168,642















Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing expenses



880,824





963,655 General and administrative expenses



2,010,566





1,443,743 Research and development costs



622,805





619,511 Total operating expenses



3,514,195





3,026,909















Operating Income



164,185





141,734















Other income (expenses):













Interest expenses



(411,045)





(386,527) Interest income



7,868





25,123 Other income (expenses), net



92,816





162,590 Total other income (expenses), net



(310,361)





(198,814)















Income (Loss) before income taxes



(474,546)





(57,080)















Income tax provision



-





-















Net income (loss)



(481,753)



$ (57,080) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests











1,663















Net income (loss) attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.



(481,753)



$ (55,417)















Net income (loss)



(481,753)



$ (57,080)















Other comprehensive income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment











(1,912,369)















Total comprehensive income (loss)



(481,753)





(1,969,449) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



(9,284)





(10,076) Comprehensive income attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.



(472,468)





(1,979,525)















Basic and diluted earnings per share













Basic



-





- Diluted



-





- Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic



31,445,962





30,392,940 Diluted



31,445,962





30,518,893



















ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





2024 (Unaudited)



2023

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,945,913



$ 4,994,411

Restricted cash



65,379





50,995

Short-term Investment



48,650





48,145

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,686,864 and

$6,617,485, respectively



20,556,288





14,967,186

Notes receivable



269,424





54,825

Other receivables



6,022,949





383,413

Due from related parties



1,532,776





-

Inventories



13,390,249





17,937,425

Advance to suppliers



15,216,014





4,810,044

Total current assets



62,047,642





43,246,444

Property, plant and equipment, net



7,822,460





7,836,017

Right-of use asset



18,573





43,840

Intangible assets, net



1,446,461





1,437,384

Long-term accounts receivable



5,585,636





5,527,682

Long-term investment



302,760





285,540

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 77,223,532



$ 58,668,977

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 2,178,436



$ 2,611,220

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,634,393





4,964,892

Lease liability - current portion



21,977





21,749

Accrued payroll and welfare



1,867,631





1,918,415

Advance from customers



16,847,355





821,694

Due to related parties



128,903





1,111,001

Convertible debentures



4,011,224





4,011,224

Short-term bank borrowings



13,336,426





9,388,706

Notes payables



-





41,118

Income tax payable



-





669

Total current liabilities



40,026,345





24,890,689

Bank borrowings – non-current



8,617,093





8,527,686

Lease liability - long term portion



11,935





11,811

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 48,655,373



$ 33,430,186



















Equity















Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares

authorized, 30,392,940 and 30,392,940 shares issued and outstanding, respectively















Additional paid-in capital



76,386,898





72,886,898

Statutory surplus reserve



3,176,556





3,176,556

Subscription receivable



(125,000)





(125,000)

Retained earnings



(48,140,252)





(47,666,657)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(2,878,739)





(3,190,985)

Total equity attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.



28,419,463





25,080,812

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests



148,696





157,980

Total equity



28,568,159





25,238,792

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 77,223,532



$ 58,668,977



SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.