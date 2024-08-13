ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Record Revenues of $111.60 Million for the Fiscal Year 2023

ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

Aug 13, 2024, 09:30 ET

WENZHOU, China, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2023

For the Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,

($ millions, except per share data)

2023

2022

% Change

Revenue

$

111.60

$

102.39


8.99 %

Gross profit

$

1.30

$

7.60


-82.93 %

Gross margin

1.16 %


7.42 %


-6.26
percentage

 points

Loss from operations

$

(60.44)

$

(3.96)


-1424.58 %

Operating loss margin

(54.16 %)


(3.87 %)


-50.29
percentage
points

Net loss attributable to ZK












International

$

(61.06)

$

(6.08)


-904.06 %

Diluted loss per share

$

(1.94)

$

(0.21)


-835.72 %

Net book value per share

$

0.80

$

2.80


-71.43 %

Revenue

Revenues increased by $9.21 million or 8.99%, to $111.60 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 from $102.39 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:

1)  During the fiscal year 2023, the decline of real estate market in China, especially the collapse of Evergrande, has set pressure on the steel pipe market. To strengthen the cash flow and expand our market share, we lowered our weighted average selling price ("ASP") to boost our sales volume. However, we have observed the recovery of real estate market and increase of market demand for the 2024 fiscal year, we have increased ASP for the 2024 fiscal year.

2)  During 2023 fiscal year, the average selling price of electrolytic nickel increased by 33.33% from RMB 113,716 per ton in fiscal year 2022 to RMB 151,619 in fiscal year 2023; the average selling price of steel strip decreased by 1.82% from RMB 20.3 per kilogram in fiscal year 2022 to RMB 19.93 in fiscal year 2023; the average selling price of steel pipe decreased by 20.25% from RMB 140.26 per piece in fiscal year 2022 to RMB 111.86 in fiscal year 2023; the average selling price of pipe fittings decreased by 4.86% from RMB 22.65 each in fiscal year 2022 to RMB 21.55 in fiscal year 2023.

3)  Due to the decrease of product prices, we had an overall increase in sales volume. The sales volume of steel strip increased by 87.73% from 753.91 tons in fiscal year 2022 to 1,415.29 tons in fiscal year 2023; Sales volume of pipes increased by 0.42% from 592,919 in fiscal year 2022 to 595,395 in fiscal year 2023; The sales volume of pipe fittings increased by 29.28% from 7,103,894 pieces in fiscal year 2022 to 9,183,690 pieces in fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit

Our gross profit decreased by $6.30 million or 82.93% to $1.30 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 from $7.60 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. Gross profit margin was 1.16% for the year ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 7.42% for the year ended September 30, 2022. The decrease of gross profit was primarily due to decreased weighted average selling prices while our cost of raw material remained stable. However, we have observed the recovery of real estate market and increase of market demand for the 2024 fiscal year, we have increased ASP for the 2024 fiscal year which will improve our gross margin.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $60.44 million, compared to loss from operations of $3.96 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase of operational loss was mainly due to the one-off asset impairment cost of intangible asset and long-term investment, and stock-based compensation incurred during 2023 fiscal year for the expenses related to our new business operations and subsidiaries.

During 2023 fiscal year, the Company recorded asset impairment cost of $53.20 million, primarily for the write off of its long-term investment in CG Malta and the software platforms, including xSigma Trading, MaximNFT, and the Defi Exchange.

For the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years, CG Malta achieved high growth with its online gaming services launched in more than 10 states in US with high growth rate of Real Money Handle and First-Time Depositor. However, during the 2023 fiscal year, the competition of gaming market has been increasingly intense. Market bullishness and valuations peaked in early-2023 and declined rapidly from there, preventing CG Malta from raising further capital to execute its business plan. For the best interest of the Company's shareholder, the Company decided to stop funding CG Malta and instead demanded the management team of CG Malta took active measures to achieve organic growth and healthy cash flow. However, the business was unable to raise the capital required to fund the business plan, and therefore the shareholders of CG Malta passed shareholder resolution on November 27, 2023 to cease operations of CG Malta and wind up the entity. For the year ended September 30, 2023, the Company has written off the investment in CG Malta.

During 2023 fiscal year, the Company evaluated the recoverability of the three platforms, including Defi Exchange, xSigma Trading, and MaximNFT and concluded that the carrying value of the three platforms may not be recoverable as it projects that the platform is likely to have continuing losses and it's more likely than not this platform will be sold or otherwise disposed of significantly before the end of its previously estimated useful life. For the year ended September 30, 2023, the Company wrote off the carrying value of the three platforms.

Net Loss Attributable to ZK International

Net loss attributable to ZK International was $61.06 million, or net loss of $1.94 per share. This compared to net loss attributable to ZK International of $6.08 million, or $0.21 per share, for the prior fiscal year.

Net book value

Net book value per share was $0.80 as of September 30, 2023, compared to $2.80 as of September 30, 2022.

Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman of ZK International, commented, "while ZK International declared a net loss of $61 million for the year, this was largely due to a series of one-time write-offs related to various non-core investments. These write-offs are part of the company's broader strategy to streamline operations and focus on high-growth opportunities, ensuring a more robust financial foundation for the future."

Mr. Huang continued, "While this year's financial results reflect certain challenges, I am proud of the progress we have made in growing our revenue and strengthening our core business in China. The strategic decisions we've taken to write off certain investments position us for a more focused and profitable future. We remain committed to enhancing shareholder value and driving long-term growth for ZK International. As ZK International moves forward, the company remains confident in its ability to navigate the evolving market landscape and deliver sustainable value to its shareholders."

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube", and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the China market but also to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on TwitterFacebookYouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



As of September 30, 


2023

2022

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,994,411

$

7,515,147

Restricted cash

50,995

101,992

Short-term Investment

48,145

915,616

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and provision for expected credit loss
    of $6,617,485 and $255,322, respectively

14,967,186

28,362,933

Notes receivable

54,825

49,611

Prepayment, deposit and other receivable - current

383,413

2,360,539

Inventories

17,937,425

21,141,501

Advance to suppliers

4,810,044

6,322,592

Total current assets

43,246,444

66,769,931

Property, plant and equipment, net

7,836,017

7,124,587

Right-of-use asset – Operating lease

43,840

30,998

Intangible assets, net

1,437,384

11,415,451

Deferred tax assets



320,164

Prepayment, deposit and other receivable - Non-current

292,070

Long-term prepayment



10,447,395

Long-term accounts receivable

5,527,682

7,522,188

Long-term investment

285,540

25,292,866

TOTAL ASSETS

$

58,668,977

$

128,923,580

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

2,611,220

$

10,066,758

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

4,964,893

6,949,772

Operating lease liability - current

21,749

10,754

Accrued payroll and welfare

1,918,415

1,880,377

Advance from customers

821,694

1,758,800

Due to related parties

1,111,001

2,052,403

Convertible debentures

4,011,224

3,352,311

Bank borrowings  - current

9,388,706

16,257,820

Notes payables

41,118

702,889

Income tax payable

669

817,059

Total current liabilities

24,890,689

43,848,943

Operating lease liability – non-current

11,811

10,256

Bank borrowings – non-current

8,527,686

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

33,430,186

$

43,859,199







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES










Equity





Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 32,992,740 and 30,392,940 shares
    issued and outstanding, respectively





Additional paid-in capital

72,886,898

70,872,765

Statutory surplus reserve

3,176,556

3,176,556

Subscription receivable

(125,000)

(125,000)

Retained earnings (Deficits)



(47,666,657)

13,394,137

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,190,985)

(2,640,753)

Total equity attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

25,080,812

84,677,705

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

157,980

386,676

Total equity

25,238,792

85,064,381

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

58,668,977

$

128,923,580

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



 For the year ended September 30, 


2023

2022

2021

Revenues

$

111,599,686

$

102,391,636

$

99,407,217

Cost of sales

(110,303,270)

(94,796,037)

(92,936,029)

Gross profit

1,296,416

7,595,599

6,471,188










Operating expenses:








Selling and marketing expenses

2,117,810

2,380,429

3,117,906

General and administrative expenses

5,144,340

5,421,575

5,772,710

Asset impairment loss

53,203,517

2,771,019

Research and development costs

1,274,337

987,186

1,234,161

Total operating expenses

61,740,004

11,560,209

10,124,777










Operating loss

(60,443,588)

(3,964,610)

(3,653,589)










Other income (expenses):








Interest expenses

(1,583,734)

(3,451,665)

(1,196,648)

Interest income

36,699

109,290

13,733

Income on investment





50,649

Other income (expense), net

240,378

(88,125)

431,438

Total other expenses, net

(1,306,657)

(3,430,500)

(700,828)










Loss before income taxes

(61,750,245)

(7,395,110)

(4,354,417)










Income tax recovery

459,855

1,340,844

552,146










Net loss

$

(61,290,390)

$

(6,054,266)

$

(3,802,271)

Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

229,596

(27,147)

2,757










Net loss attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

(61,060,794)

(6,081,413)

$

(3,799,514)










Net loss

(61,290,390)

$

(6,054,266)

$

(3,802,271)










Other comprehensive income (loss):








Foreign currency translation adjustment

(549,332)

(5,504,385)

2,423,439










Total comprehensive loss

$

(61,839,722)

$

(11,558,651)

$

(1,378,832)

Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

228,696

(62,109)

(14,773)

Comprehensive loss attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

$

(61,611,026)

$

(11,620,760)

$

(1,393,605)










Basic and diluted loss per share








Basic

$

(1.94)

$

(0.21)

$

(0.17)

Diluted

(1.94)

(0.21)

(0.17)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding








Basic

31,445,962

29,305,828

21,873,594

Diluted

31,445,962

29,431,781

22,633,819

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023, 2022 AND 2021

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



Shares

Additional 

paid-in 

capital

Subscription

Receivable

Statutory 

surplus reserve

Retained

earnings
(deficits)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity

Balance at
    September 30, 2020

16,558,037

18,049,630


2,904,699

23,546,921

492,685

309,794

45,303,729
















Issuance of common stock,
    net of offering costs

7,080,762

24,884,560

(125,000)







24,759,560

Common stock issued in
    connection with
    conversion of convertible
    notes

4,374,176

11,443,067









11,443,067

Issuance of common stock
    related to exercise of
    warrants

355,202

1,345,056









1,345,056

Stock-based compensation

550,000

9,542,783









9,542,783

Unearned Compensation


(1,891,011)









(1,891,011)

Foreign currency
    translations









2,405,909

17,530

2,423,439

Net loss








9,903

(3,809,417)


(2,757)

(3,802,271)

Balance at September 30, 2021

28,918,177

63,374,085

(125,000)

2,914,602

19,737,504

2,898,594

324,567

89,124,352

Stock incentive issuance

1,407,200

1,688,640









1,688,640

Stock issued in connection
    with conversion of
    convertible notes

67,563

116,781









116,781

Fair value change due to
    convertible notes
    extension


678,782









678,782

Stock-based compensation


5,603,615









5,603,615

Unearned Compensation


(589,138)









(589,138)

Foreign currency
    translations









(5,539,347)

34,962

(5,504,385)

Net loss






261,954

(6,343,367)


27,147

(6,054,266)

Balance at September 30,
    2022

30,392,940

70,872,765

(125,000)

3,176,556

13,394,137

(2,640,753)

386,676

85,064,381

Stock-based compensation

2,599,800

1,839,733









1,839,733

Unearned Compensation


174,400









174,400

Foreign currency
    translations









(550,232)

900

(549,332)

Net loss







(61,060,794)


(229,596)

(61,290,390)

Balance at
    September 30, 2023

32,992,740

72,886,898

(125,000)

3,176,556

(47,666,657)

(3,190,985)

157,980

25,238,792

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



 For the year ended September 30, 


2023

2022

2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:








Net loss

$

(61,290,390)

$

(6,054,266)

$

(3,802,271)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:








Depreciation expense

677,275

672,368

568,038

Amortization expense

298,431

830,481

481,763

Right of use assets





(53,634)

Bad debt expense and credit loss

17,897,334

227,837

92,032

Write-off of advance to suppliers





108,395

Deferred tax expenses

322,897



406,064

Gain on accounts receivable factoring, net of discount



(1,602,500)

Impairment on intangible assets and long-term investment

35,346,769

2,771,019

Change in unrecognized tax benefits

(823,340)

(1,428,458)

(918,038)

Stock compensation expense

2,014,133

2,674,807

1,351,082

Interest expense of convertible notes

658,913

1,324,510

210,173

Interest expense of financing lease





44,458

Interest expense of accounts receivable factoring

359,051

1,151,453

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

8,165,567

(12,059,620)

5,804,654

Other receivables and prepayments

349,612

(260,755)

1,345,520

Notes receivable

(6,676)

(53,853)

201,187

Inventories

2,870,541

(2,606,504)

2,021,789

Advance to suppliers

1,401,001

5,493,624

(8,297,301)

Accounts payable

(7,451,608)

8,803,924

(8,662,576)

Notes payable

(666,355)

762,986

(159,823)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(1,918,915)

752,241

2,428,410

Accrued payroll and welfare

130,063

219,178

211,632

Advance from customers

(923,844)

(3,662,097)

3,162,961

Income tax payable





(77,214)

Long-term prepaid expenses

707,470



Lease liability - Operating lease

(23,841)

(28,595)

53,635

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,905,912)

(2,072,220)

(3,479,064)










Cash Flows from Investing Activities:








Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(656,178)

(507,663)

(114,319)

Purchase of CIP

(930,814)

(12,666)

(47,942)

Purchases of intangible assets

(707,470)

(1,588,107)

(1,983,812)

Investment into CG Malta





(25,000,000)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,294,462)

(2,108,436)

(27,146,073)










Cash Flows from Financing activities:








Net proceeds released from (placed into) short-term investment

852,542

1,523,953

(2,228,301)

Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings

21,486,396

31,113,044

31,203,129

Repayments of short-term bank borrowings

(19,350,091)

(34,501,465)

(28,144,978)

Net (repayment) receiving for due to related parties



(920,690)

1,173,516

(280,313)

Repayment of other borrowing



(279,004)

(483,458)

Proceeds from stock issuances





24,758,458

Proceeds from convertible notes issuances





14,071,908

Proceeds from stock warrants exercise





1,345,056

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,068,157

(969,956)

40,241,501










Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(439,515)

(835,453)

227,305










Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,571,733)

(5,986,065)

9,843,669

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

7,617,139

13,603,204

3,759,535

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

$

5,045,406

$

7,617,139

$

13,603,204










Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:








Cash paid for income taxes

$

38,695

$

87,473

$

37,041

Cash paid for interest expenses

$

774,929

$

976,091

$

338,575










Non-cash transactions








Offset between due from related parties and due to related parties balances

$

545,844

623,363

604,719

Intangible assets obtained in exchange for settlement of long-term deposit

$

707,470

749,252

SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

