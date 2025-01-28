ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Shareholder Call to Discuss Upcoming News and Strategic Growth Plans

WENZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe solutions, is excited to invite its shareholders and interested parties to a special conference call to discuss the Company's latest achievements, major upcoming news, and strategic growth plans for the future.

After achieving an astounding 405% increase in gross profit, reaching revenues of $108.20 Million, and significantly reducing net losses by 95.44% all during its for Fiscal Year of 2024, ZK International is now looking ahead to an even brighter future. The shareholder call will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to learn more about the Company's recent milestones and upcoming initiatives that are poised to strengthen its market position and drive shareholder value.

Details of the Shareholder Call:

Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM PST

5:00 PM PST Dial-in Information (ZOOM):

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/84518468669?pwd=0IaGmK0rSbMP1x8YbOkNeAbxZL6vqD.1

Meeting ID: 845 1846 8669

Passcode: 3Wc5p2

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/84518468669?pwd=0IaGmK0rSbMP1x8YbOkNeAbxZL6vqD.1 Meeting ID: 845 1846 8669 Passcode: 3Wc5p2 Contact Info: Di Chen , [email protected]

Why Attend? During the call, ZK International's leadership team will:

Provide insights into the Company's financial performance and the impact of recent strategic initiatives.

Share details about big announcements and innovative projects underway.

Discuss ZK International's long-term vision and its commitment to creating value for shareholders through diversification, operational improvements, and new market opportunities.

Chairman's Perspective: Jiancong Huang, Chairman of ZK International, commented: "2024 was a transformative year for ZK International, and we are entering 2025 with great momentum. This call will allow us to engage directly with our shareholders and provide clarity on the exciting path ahead. With new projects in the pipeline and significant growth opportunities on the horizon, we believe ZK International is uniquely positioned to deliver substantial returns for our shareholders."

How to Join: Shareholders and interested participants are encouraged to join this important call. Registration details and a full agenda will be provided on the Company's website at www.ZKInternationalGroup.com.

ZK International remains committed to transparency, innovation, and fostering strong relationships with its shareholders. Don't miss this opportunity to hear directly from the Company's leadership about the exciting developments shaping ZK International's future.

For more information about ZK International, visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company has delivered stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including notable landmarks like the Beijing National Airport, the Water Cube, and the Bird's Nest Olympic venues.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.