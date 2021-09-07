ZK International Starts to Supply to One of China's Largest Distributors of Gas, ENN Energy, with an Estimated Total Sales Amount of USD $12.5 Million

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has started to supply pressed-type carbon steel pipeline to ENN Energy Holdings Limited ("ENN"), one of the largest clean energy distributors in China with an estimated total sales amount of USD $12.5 Million based on the estimated size of gassing projects ENN is engaging and estimated proportion ENN seeks to supply from the Company. The Company announced it was approved by ENN as a Qualified Stainless Steel Gas Pipe Supplier in May 2021, and now the Company has agreed with ENN on its procurement plan and started to supply for ENN's gassing infrastructure projects.

In 2020, China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment proposed to replace coal with clean energy for the heating systems of 7.09 million households in northern provinces, which could boost demand for natural gas and gas piping infrastructure. ENN Energy Holdings Limited, a flagship division of ENN Group, has been engaged in the urban pipeline gas business since 1992. As one of the largest clean energy distributors in China and an integrated energy service provider, it has formed four core businesses through continuous strategic upgrading - natural gas sales, integrated energy services, energy trade, and energy transmission and distribution.

Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman and CEO of ZK International, stated, "We are pleased that ENN has engaged us into its procurement plan, and we are glad to participate in the Clean Energy Initiative which aims to replace coal with clean energy. Over the past few years, we have adopted several national standards to standardize the construction and engineering criteria for the pressed-type carbon steel pipeline system, and we are pleased to see our quality and innovation have been recognized. ENN China strictly enforces a high standard of selecting its gas pipeline suppliers, considering the instances of gas leakage can be fatal. Therefore, ZK's experience and quality of the manufacturing are essential to ENN's commitment to adopting more carbon steel piping systems in its future residential gas pipeline projects from ZK. We believe as the Clean Energy Initiative starts to roll out across all northern cities of China, we will face a great opportunity with the increasing demand of the gas infrastructure."

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based engineering company building and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, ZKIN owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards.

ZKIN's core business is to engineer and manufacture patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that effectively deliver high quality, highly-sustainable and environmentally sound drinkable water to the Chinese, Asia and European markets. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee. It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which has been stated to be 70% unfit for human contact.

In 2018, ZKIN established its wholly-owned xSigma Corporation to develop innovative software solutions that support its core operations while exploring new opportunities in smart contracts, distributed ledgers, supply chain management and blockchain architecture. The xSigma Labs team is made up of world-class developers and engineers formerly of Facebook, Google, Amazon, Ripple and 1inch, most recently launching its first DeFi project in the Fall of 2020.

In March of 2021, ZKIN announced the formation of its new wholly-owned subsidiary, xSigma Entertainment Limited. It was established as part of ZK's integrated network of companies focused on developing and investing in innovative software technology platforms. xSigma Entertainment's mandate is to acquire assets in the high-growth US gaming market. Sigma Entertainment aims to increase shareholder value by targeting and investing in early stage online gambling businesses that are poised for exponential growth and exits.

