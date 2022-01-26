ZK International's Portfolio Company, Maximbet, Enters Into Exclusive Multi-Year Agreements with Kambi Group and White Hat Gaming

WENZHOU, China, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, MaximBet , the lifestyle sports betting and online casino brand owned and operated by Carousel Group and in partnership with Maxim, today announced exclusive multi-year agreements with two of the preeminent names in betting and gaming as it continues its rapid North American expansion.

MaximBet is partnering with Kambi Group plc, a leading global sports betting provider, and White Hat Gaming, a leading iGaming platform provider, to accelerate its nationwide scaling efforts while allocating more resources to delivering epic real-world events and once-in-a-lifetime experiences to its users.

"When we launched MaximBet late last year, we promised our users the very best experience, both online and in the real world. Teaming up with Kambi – the world's most prestigious sportsbook provider – and White Hat Gaming - the premium online gaming platform and PAM solution - makes this promise a reality," said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet. "This partnership will enable MaximBet to allocate more resources to its rapid expansion and real-life experiences that set it apart from the traditional, by-the-book sports betting platforms. If MaximBet users thought the exclusive rewards, prizes, events and experiences were incredible before, they haven't seen anything yet."

By leveraging Kambi's award-winning technology and expansive sports betting services, as well as its expertise in compliance, risk management and sports integrity, MaximBet is well placed to quickly establish itself as the premier destination for sports betting in the US. Through this partnership with Kambi, one of the most trusted and innovative names in sports betting, MaximBet is uniquely positioned to bring a superior sports betting experience with premium fan content and events to every new market it enters.

"Kambi is delighted to become the exclusive online sportsbook provider to MaximBet, a company that understands the benefits of scalable sports betting technology and is committed to delivering a superior user experience," said Kristian Nylén, CEO of Kambi. "This is a significant partnership for Kambi as we continue to expand our North American footprint."

Through the partnership with White Hat Gaming, MaximBet will have access to its unmatched, full-service online gaming platform and PAM solution, including proprietary technology such as in-house cashier and first-to-market travelling wallet. With market-leading casino content as well as Kambi's sportsbook solution, this allows the company to enhance the consumer experience while driving commercialisation in an efficient and responsible manner with the highest standards of regulatory compliance and reporting.

"White Hat Gaming selects only partners that share our vision of delivering a best-in-class gaming experience for its users, and there's no better example of an operator's commitment to that promise than MaximBet," said Phil Gelvan, CEO of White Hat Gaming. "Outsourcing core technology like the platform and PAM solution will enable MaximBet to focus on its expansion, player acquisition and retention whilst guaranteeing a best-in-class product."

The partnerships come amidst rapid expansion for MaximBet, which will be live in six states (and Canada).

Colorado

Indiana

Iowa

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Additional market access will be announced soon.

Launched in September 2021 in Colorado, MaximBet has achieved rapid market acceptance in the Centennial State across all critical measures, including 50 percent month over month handle increases, influx of new players and above expected retention.

In December, the company lent its support to victims of the devastating wildfires by matching donations by any of its players and also by donating $10,000. Prior to that, the company became the first sports betting brand to support college-athletes through Name/Image/Likeness (NIL) by offering deals to all 21 and up female student athletes in the state at Division I, II and III. In October, MaximBet hosted the MaximBet Maxquerade, the first MaximBet LIVE event for more than 1,000 fans in Colorado, featuring performances by Fat Joe and Cheat Codes.

MaximBet recently launched MaximBet Play, it's first free-to-play game available nationwide and in Canada.

As MaximBet continues to expand in new areas, responsible gaming remains a key focus. MaximBet is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For the latest news on MaximBet, follow on Twitter at @MaximBetUSA .

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based engineering company building and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, ZKIN owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards.

ZKIN's core business is to engineer and manufacture patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that effectively deliver high quality, highly-sustainable and environmentally sound drinkable water to the Chinese, Asia and European markets. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee. It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which has been stated to be 70% unfit for human contact.

In 2018, ZKIN established its wholly-owned xSigma Corporation to develop innovative software solutions that support its core operations while exploring new opportunities in smart contracts, distributed ledgers, supply chain management and blockchain architecture. The xSigma Labs team is made up of world-class developers and engineers formerly of Facebook, Google, Amazon, Ripple and 1inch, most recently launching its first DeFi project in the Fall of 2020.

In March of 2021, ZKIN announced the formation of its new wholly-owned subsidiary, xSigma Entertainment Limited. It was established as part of ZK's integrated network of companies focused on developing and investing in innovative software technology platforms. xSigma Entertainment's mandate is to acquire assets in the high-growth US gaming market. Sigma Entertainment aims to increase shareholder value by targeting and investing in early stage online gambling businesses that are poised for exponential growth and exits.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

About MaximBet

MaximBet is an immersive entertainment experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform. MaximBet will give players incredible real life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes and influencers, and let guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play.

About Carousel Group

Carousel Group ( www.carouselgroup.net ) is a rapidly growing licensed sports betting and casino operator established in 2017 with the mission to build a sportsbook focused on building long-term relationships with customers. Formed by top executives with more than 100 years of collective experience in the gaming industry, Carousel Group utilizes proprietary technology to build personalized betting experiences. The company's core values are to create a positive impact on the industry through the promotion of responsible gaming and practicing corporate social responsibility while delivering exceptional betting experiences. In September 2021, Carousel Group will formally launch MaximBet, a multi-platform destination that will totally redefine the online gaming experience for fans across sports and Casino.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

