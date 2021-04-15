ZK International's Subsidiary xSigma Announces NFTs Launches for NBA Players Dwight Howard and Michael Beasley on the xSigma NFT Marketplace, while the industry sales surpassed $1 billion in Q1 2021

WENZHOU, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International" or the "Company"), xSigma Corporation, a blockchain R&D lab, which is a subsidiary of ZK International, is pleased to announce the upcoming Non-fungible Tokens(NFTs) sales on its own NFT marketplace. Professional NBA players Dwight Howard of the Philadelphia 76ers and Michael Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers will launch their NFTs exclusively on the xSigma Marketplace.

The sales will take place in the early summer of 2021 on the xSigma NFT Marketplace. Partnering with the athletes, xSigma will create the NFTs for them and host sales on the NFT Marketplace. The athletes will promote the upcoming NFT launches to their fan base on Instagram and Twitter, where they have over several million followers.

xSigma has opened a registration to the waitlist for the upcoming NFT launches on its new website: https://www.xsigma-nft.com.

The NFTs industry keeps growing among the entire blooming crypto industry. While Bitcoin reached its all-time-high of $64,000, the cumulative NFT sales has surpassed $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to Messari. The NFTs industry surpassed a record $475 million of monthly sales volumes, according to DappRadar.com. More celebrities are joining the NFTs space, which xSigma believes, is a good sign of mass adoption of the technology. Sport athletes, such as Patrick Maholmes and Rob Gronkowski, sold their NFTs for millions.

xSigma is actively working on acquiring top-tier artists, sport athletes and celebrities engaged on its platform, and xSigma is planning to announce more partnerships in the coming weeks.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which in its current supply state is 70% unfit for human contact. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water to not only to the China market but to international markets such as Europe, East Asia and Southeast Asia.



For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 718-213-7386

SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.ZKInternationalGroup.com

