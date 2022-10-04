ZK Ladder Announces Leaders for Web3 Impact and Utility Categories

ZK Ladder Impact will be led by Crystal-Black Davis; ZK Ladder Utility will be led by Christopher Tiu.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK Ladder, Web3 Venture Studio and DAO incubator, has announced that Crystal Black-Davis and Christopher Tiu will be joining in a leadership capacity over key strategic verticals. The studio advances three pillar categories: Utility, Creator, and Impact - ideological and technical anchors of the community and platform.

Crystal's efforts will be immediately focused on the launch of SOW, an impact and advocacy platform focused on public goods and quadratic grants funding for sustainable food systems. "Blockchain technology allows communities to advance their own interests and values in powerful new ways that are still largely unappreciated," says Black-Davis. "ZK Ladder Impact focuses on developing the technology, frameworks, and communications platform necessary to bring this power to communities that need it."

Christopher's efforts will be focused on launching Trustless IRL (TIRL), an open protocol that enables developers and applications to securely establish a tamper-proof connection between physical and digital objects in real-life settings. "ZK Ladder Utility's mission is to develop technology that delivers useful functionality across the web3 ecosystem," says Christopher Tiu. "Trustless IRL is a great platform to showcase what the studio, and it's phenomenal team, can do."

ZK Ladder wants to use web3 as a vehicle to drive an upgrade to the values being put to work in mainstream systems. Creator, Impact, and Utility ventures leverage a common platform that ZK Ladder builds incrementally in a diverse community of creative problem solvers.

About ZK Ladder :

The ZK Ladder Venture studio develops infrastructure for the creation and growth of Web3 communities. It incubates ventures that leverage its common core of technologies for decentralized utility and coordination. Website: zkladder.com

About SOW :

SOW is an impact platform focused on sustainable food as a public good. It cultivates technology, advocacy, and community for the evolution of food systems, powered by web3 and quadratic grants.

About Trustless IRL:

Trustless IRL (TIRL) is an open protocol that enables developers and applications to securely establish a tamper-proof connection between physical and digital objects in real-life settings. TIRL pairs an inimitable, three-dimensional physical tag with open data stores to enable any application to enroll and identify physical objects without needing to rely on third parties. Website: tirl.xyz

