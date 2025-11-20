ZKH Group Limited Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

News provided by

ZKH Group Limited

Nov 20, 2025, 05:00 ET

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

in thousand RMB, except for number of

customers, percentage and basis points ("bps")

Third Quarter

2024

2025

Change

GMV[1]

2,685,996

2,622,901

-2.3 %

GMV by Platform

    ZKH Platform

2,422,649

2,354,585

-2.8 %

    GBB Platform

263,347

268,316

1.9 %

GMV by Business Model

    Product Sales (1P)

2,228,234

2,294,239

3.0 %

    Marketplace (3P)[2]

457,762

328,662

-28.2 %

Number of Customers[3]

47,800

70,800

48.0 %

Net Revenues

2,280,690

2,328,354

2.1 %

Gross Profit

388,406

390,177

0.5 %

    % of Net Revenues

17.0 %

16.8 %

-27.3bps

Operating Loss

(105,355)

(32,338)

-69.3 %

    % of Net Revenues

-4.6 %

-1.4 %

323.1bps

Non-GAAP EBITDA[4]

(62,812)

(8,450)

-86.5 %

    % of Net Revenues

-2.8 %

-0.4 %

239.1bps

Net Loss

(81,751)

(24,307)

-70.3 %

    % of Net Revenues

-3.6 %

-1.0 %

254.1bps

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss[5]

(66,178)

(14,074)

-78.7 %

    % of Net Revenues

-2.9 %

-0.6 %

229.7bps

Mr. Eric Long Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZKH, stated, "In the third quarter, we drove strengthening momentum in our business. Our GMV and revenues returned to approximately prior-year levels, while higher-margin private-label GMV grew in the mid-teens year over year, further enhancing our profit mix. We expanded our customer base across both large corporations and SME customers, reflecting deeper customer penetration and share gains. This broader and diversified customer base, underpinned by strengthened partnerships with leading suppliers that enhance our SKU assortment, supply reliability, and pricing competitiveness, provides a solid foundation for future growth. We also further embedded AI and data capabilities across various aspects of operations to lift efficiency and control costs, enhancing operating margins. Looking ahead, we will remain committed to advancing our AI development and application, further scale our overseas business, and stay focused on growth to compound long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Max Chun Chiu Lai, Chief Financial Officer of ZKH, added, "We delivered a resilient financial performance in the third quarter, bringing revenue back to a growth trajectory and maintaining efficiency gains that underpin our path to profitability. Disciplined execution drove meaningful margin improvement, with operating loss margin and net loss margin narrowing by 323.1 bps and 254.1 bps, respectively. Supported by a robust RMB105.5 million of operating cash inflow this quarter, we are well-positioned to fund our strategic priorities while optimizing our revenue mix and operating efficiency to deliver quality growth in the quarters ahead."

[1] GMV is the total transaction value of orders placed on the Company's platform and shipped to customers, excluding taxes, net of the returned amount.

[2] The proportion of GMV generated by the marketplace model was 17.0% and 12.5% for the third quarter of 2024 and 2025, respectively.

[3] Customers are customers that transacted with the Company during the reporting period, mainly comprised of enterprise customers in various industries. The total number of customers is rounded to the nearest hundred.

[4] Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expenses, income tax expenses/(benefits) and depreciation and amortization expenses.

[5] Non-GAAP adjusted net loss is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Third Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

  • Business Momentum. The Company's business entered a clear recovery trajectory in the third quarter, following nearly four quarters of strategic optimization. GMV increased across both large corporations and SME customers. Although GMV from central SOE customers still declined modestly year over year, it recorded two consecutive quarters of double-digit sequential growth.

  • Product Capabilities. The Company added more than 2.3 million sellable SKUs during the quarter, bringing the total to over 19 million. This expansion was complemented by an advancement in profitability mix, driven by approximately 16.7% year-over-year growth in higher-margin private-label product GMV, which now accounts for approximately 8.2% of total GMV. The Company newly launched more than 600 private-label products during the quarter.

  • Fulfillment Network. As part of ongoing efforts to optimize warehousing network and enhance operating efficiency, the Company completed the consolidation of the Wuxi (无锡) and Shanghai (上海) central warehouses, which is expected to generate annualized savings in rent, inventory, and freight. In the third quarter, the through-warehouse fulfillment fee declined by about 13% year over year, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement.

  • AI Capabilities. The Company leveraged AI capabilities across various aspects of operations, including material standardization and management, product recommendations, sales conversion, data governance, and process automation. One of the key outcomes of this strategy was the ProductRecom Agent (AI推品大脑), which has generated over RMB100 million in incremental revenue from launch in the fourth quarter of 2024 through the end of September 2025 by recommending more than 20 million material line items.

  • International Expansion. The Company broadened its U.S. distribution channels beyond the independent Northsky site to include platforms such as Amazon.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues. Net revenues were RMB2,328.4 million (US$327.1 million), representing an increase of 2.1% from RMB2,280.7 million in the same period of 2024.

in thousand RMB, except for percentage

Third Quarter

2024

2025

Change

Net Revenues

2,280,690

2,328,354

2.1 %

    Net Product Revenues

2,207,277

2,274,027

3.0 %

        From ZKH Platform

1,943,742

2,012,358

3.5 %

        From GBB Platform

263,535

261,669

-0.7 %

    Net Service Revenues

57,666

42,963

-25.5 %

    Other Revenues

15,747

11,364

-27.8 %

Cost of Revenues.  Cost of revenues was RMB1,938.2 million (US$272.3 million), representing an increase of 2.4% from RMB1,892.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was outpaced by the growth in product revenues, mainly due to the effectiveness of the Company's initiatives to reduce overall product procurement costs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin.  Gross profit was RMB390.2 million (US$54.8 million), representing an increase of 0.5% from RMB388.4 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 16.8%, compared with 17.0% in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to lower revenue contribution from the marketplace model, which yields a 100% gross margin under the net revenue recognition basis. Nevertheless, gross profit as a percentage of GMV was 14.9%, compared with 14.5% in the same period of 2024. Both the gross margin of the product sales model and the take rate of the marketplace model increased, driven by optimized procurement costs and a higher proportion of GMV from higher-margin private label products. 

in thousand RMB, except for percentage and

basis points ("bps")

Third Quarter

2024

2025

Change

Gross Profit

388,406

390,177

0.5 %

    % of Net Revenues

17.0 %

16.8 %

-27.3bps

    % of GMV

14.5 %

14.9 %

41.5bps

    Under Product Sales (1P)

        ZKH Platform

311,947

325,209

4.3 %

            % of Net Product Revenues from ZKH Platform

16.0 %

16.2 %

11.2bps

        GBB Platform

14,522

20,276

39.6 %

            % of Net Product Revenues from GBB Platform

5.5 %

7.7 %

223.8bps

    Under Marketplace (3P)

57,666

42,963

-25.5 %

        % of Net Service Revenues

100.0 %

100.0 %

-

        % of GMV from the Marketplace Model (Take Rate[6])

12.6 %

13.1 %

47.5bps

    Others

4,271

1,729

-59.5 %

        % of Other Revenues

27.1 %

15.2 %

-1,190.8bps

Operating Expenses.  Operating expenses were RMB422.5 million (US$59.4 million), a decrease of 14.4% from RMB493.8 million in the same period of 2024. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 18.1%, compared with 21.6% in the same period of 2024.

  • Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses were RMB90.4 million (US$12.7 million), a decrease of 9.8% from RMB100.2 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefit expenses and warehouse rental costs. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 3.9%, compared with 4.4% in the same period of 2024.

  • Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB145.9 million (US$20.5 million), a decrease of 13.2% from RMB168.2 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefit expenses and travel expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 6.3%, compared with 7.4% in the same period of 2024.

  • Research and Development Expenses . Research and development expenses were RMB40.3 million (US$5.7 million), a decrease of 19.0% from RMB49.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefit expenses. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 1.7%, compared with 2.2% in the same period of 2024.

  • General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB145.8 million (US$20.5 million), a decrease of 17.0% from RMB175.6 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefit expenses, share-based compensation expenses and credit loss allowances. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 6.3%, compared with 7.7% in the same period of 2024.

Loss from Operations. Loss from operations was RMB32.3 million (US$4.5 million), compared with RMB105.4 million in the same period of 2024. Operating loss margin was 1.4%, compared with 4.6% in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP EBITDA. Non-GAAP EBITDA was negative RMB8.5 million (US$1.2 million), compared with negative RMB62.8 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was negative 0.4%, compared with negative 2.8% in the same period of 2024.

Net Loss. Net loss was RMB24.3 million (US$3.4 million), compared with RMB81.8 million in the same period of 2024. Net loss margin was 1.0%, compared with 3.6% in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss.  Non-GAAP adjusted net loss was RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million), compared with RMB66.2 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin was 0.6%, compared with 2.9% in the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per ADS [7] and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Loss per ADS [8] Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.15 (US$0.02), compared with RMB0.50 in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.09 (US$0.01), compared with RMB0.40 in the same period of 2024.

[6] Take rate of the marketplace model represents gross profit from the marketplace model divided by GMV from the marketplace model.

[7] ADSs are American depositary shares, each of which represents thirty-five (35) Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

[8] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ADSs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.90 billion (US$267.2 million), compared with RMB2.06 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB105.5 million (US$14.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with net cash generated from operating activities of RMB160.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Share Repurchase Update

Pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program of up to US$50 million adopted on June 13, 2025 and effective through June 13, 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 0.63 million ADSs for approximately US$1.92million from the open market as of October 31, 2025.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the third quarter of 2025.

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-6115

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-963-976

Hong Kong:

+852-5808-1995

Access Code:

1976591

The replay will be accessible through November 27, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:






+1-855-669-9658

International:






+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:






9206894

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zkh.com.

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, underpinned by robust supply chain capabilities and dedicated to serving customers globally through a product-led, agentic AI-driven approach. Through its primary online platforms, the ZKH platform, the GBB platform and the Northsky platform, along with innovative technology and extensive industry expertise, the Company provides bespoke MRO procurement solutions to a diverse and loyal customer base. These solutions encompass hyper-personalized product curation from a comprehensive selection of quality products at competitive prices. Additionally, the Company ensures timely and reliable product delivery through professional fulfillment services. By focusing on reducing procurement costs and addressing management efficiency challenges, ZKH is transforming the opaque MRO procurement process and empowering all stakeholders across the value chain.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.zkh.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP adjusted net loss, non-GAAP adjusted net loss per ADS, basic and diluted, and non-GAAP EBITDA. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or construed as alternatives to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures in reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net loss for a specific period as net loss in the same period excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as net loss before interest expenses, income tax expenses/(benefits) and depreciation and amortization expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per ADS is calculated by dividing adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods and then multiplied by 35.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate the Company's operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net loss and certain expenses that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider the non-GAAP financial measures as substitutes for, or superior to, their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aim," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue," and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and ZKH's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. ZKH may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press release and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ZKH's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ZKH's mission, goals and strategies; ZKH's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected changes in its revenues, expenses or expenditures; the expected growth of the MRO procurement service industry in China and globally; changes in customer or product mix; ZKH's expectations regarding the prospects of its business model and the demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; ZKH's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, and service providers on its platform; competition in the Company's industry; government policies and regulations relating to ZKH's industry; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; the outcome of any current and future legal or administrative proceedings; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZKH's filings with the SEC. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and ZKH undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

ZKH Group Limited
IR Department
E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

ZKH GROUP LIMITED





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)










As of
December 31,


As of September 30,



2024


2025



RMB


RMB


US$

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


1,423,943


905,814


127,239

Restricted cash 


92,939


79,362


11,148

Short-term investments


543,978


917,002


128,811

Accounts receivable (net of allowance
   for credit losses of RMB145,789 and
   RMB162,420 as of December 31,
   2024 and September 30, 2025,
   respectively)


3,090,323


2,993,104


420,439

Notes receivable


234,213


188,424


26,468

Inventories 


625,390


738,363


103,717

Prepayments and other current assets


179,387


174,762


24,549

Total current assets


6,190,173


5,996,831


842,371








Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net


183,572


187,929


26,398

Land use right


10,808


10,639


1,494

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


179,945


143,230


20,119

Intangible assets, net


15,931


17,246


2,423

Goodwill


30,807


30,807


4,327

Total non-current assets


421,063


389,851


54,761

Total assets


6,611,236


6,386,682


897,132








Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings


311,000


300,000


42,141

Current portion of long-term borrowings 


997


2,305


324

Accounts and notes payable


2,553,396


2,514,533


353,214

Operating lease liabilities


81,379


42,338


5,947

Advance from customers


27,433


31,223


4,386

Accrued expenses and other current
   liabilities


365,333


350,623


49,252

Derivatives


-


5,565


782

Total current liabilities


3,339,538


3,246,587


456,046








Non-current liabilities:







Long-term borrowings


38,887


43,803


6,153

Non-current operating lease liabilities


109,096


108,623


15,258

Other non-current liabilities


25,224


30,342


4,262

Total non-current liabilities


173,207


182,768


25,673

Total liabilities


3,512,745


3,429,355


481,719








ZKH Group Limited shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares (USD0.0000001 par value;
   500,000,000,000 and 500,000,000,000
   shares authorized; 5,658,952,794 and
   5,679,694,214 shares issued and
   outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and
   September 30, 2025, respectively)


4


4


1

Additional paid-in capital


8,305,304


8,359,497


1,174,252

Statutory reserves


6,303


6,303


885

Accumulated other comprehensive
   income/(loss)


4,764


(17,012)


(2,390)

Accumulated deficit


(5,177,126)


(5,321,665)


(747,530)

Treasury stock


(40,758)


(69,800)


(9,805)

Total ZKH Group Limited shareholders'
      equity


3,098,491


2,957,327


415,413

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit


6,611,236


6,386,682


897,132

ZKH GROUP LIMITED








UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)














For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


September 30,

2024


September 30, 2025


September 30,

2024


September 30, 2025


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues












Net product revenues

2,207,277


2,274,027


319,431


6,146,017


6,272,857


881,143

Net service revenues

57,666


42,963


6,035


193,481


121,564


17,076

Other revenues

15,747


11,364


1,596


51,597


36,079


5,068

Total net revenues

2,280,690


2,328,354


327,062


6,391,095


6,430,500


903,287

Cost of revenues

(1,892,284)


(1,938,177)


(272,254)


(5,285,622)


(5,351,218)


(751,681)

Operating expenses












Fulfillment

(100,176)


(90,408)


(12,700)


(296,621)


(274,526)


(38,562)

Sales and marketing

(168,161)


(145,923)


(20,498)


(489,963)


(432,088)


(60,695)

Research and development   

(49,785)


(40,339)


(5,666)


(128,052)


(121,423)


(17,056)

General and administrative

(175,639)


(145,845)


(20,487)


(497,019)


(436,353)


(61,294)

Loss from operations

(105,355)


(32,338)


(4,543)


(306,182)


(185,108)


(26,001)

Interest and investment income

17,279


12,822


1,801


49,779


38,688


5,434

Interest expense

(4,967)


(3,346)


(470)


(16,184)


(8,733)


(1,227)

Others, net

11,883


(1,438)


(202)


34,391


10,816


1,519

Loss before income tax 

(81,160)


(24,300)


(3,414)


(238,196)


(144,337)


(20,275)

Income tax expenses

(591)


(7)


(1)


(745)


(202)


(28)

Net loss

(81,751)


(24,307)


(3,415)


(238,941)


(144,539)


(20,303)

Less: net income attributable to non-
   controlling interests

-


-


-


-


-


-

Less: net loss attributable to redeemable
   non-controlling interests

-


-


-


-


-


-

Net loss attributable to ZKH Group
      Limited

(81,751)


(24,307)


(3,415)


(238,941)


(144,539)


(20,303)

Accretion on preferred shares to
  redemption value

-


-


-


-


-


-

Net loss attributable to ZKH Group
      Limited's ordinary shareholders

(81,751)


(24,307)


(3,415)


(238,941)


(144,539)


(20,303)

























Net loss

(81,751)


(24,307)


(3,415)


(238,941)


(144,539)


(20,303)

Other comprehensive loss:












Foreign currency translation adjustments

34,122


(14,192)


(1,994)


21,651


(21,776)


(3,059)

Total comprehensive loss

(47,629)


(38,499)


(5,409)


(217,290)


(166,315)


(23,362)

Less: comprehensive income attributable
   to non-controlling interests

-


-


-


-


-


-

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to
   redeemable non-controlling interests

-


-


-


-


-


-

Comprehensive loss attributable 
       to ZKH Group Limited

(47,629)


(38,499)


(5,409)


(217,290)


(166,315)


(23,362)

Accretion on Preferred Shares to 
   redemption value

-


-


-


-


-


-

Total comprehensive loss
        attributable to ZKH Group Limited's
        ordinary shareholders

(47,629)


(38,499)


(5,409)


(217,290)


(166,315)


(23,362)













Net loss per ordinary share attributable
      to ordinary shareholders












Basic and diluted

(0.01)


(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.04)


(0.03)


(0.00)

Weighted average number of shares 












Basic and diluted

5,743,094,981


5,667,874,386


5,667,874,386


5,744,351,364


5,680,656,034


5,680,656,034













Net loss per ADS attributable to
      ordinary shareholders












Basic and diluted

(0.50)


(0.15)


(0.02)


(1.46)


(0.89)


(0.13)

Weighted average number of ADS (35
      Class A ordinary shares equal to 1
      ADS)












Basic and diluted

164,088,428


161,939,268


161,939,268


164,124,325


162,304,458


162,304,458

ZKH GROUP LIMITED








RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)














For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


September 30,

2024


September 30, 2025


September 30,

2024


September 30, 2025


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net loss

(81,751)


(24,307)


(3,415)


(238,941)


(144,539)


(20,303)

Income tax expenses

591


7


1


745


202


28

Interest expenses

4,967


3,346


470


16,184


8,733


1,227

Depreciation and amortization expense

13,381


12,504


1,756


42,084


36,532


5,132

Non-GAAP EBITDA

(62,812)


(8,450)


(1,188)


(179,928)


(99,072)


(13,916)



For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


September 30,

2024


September 30, 2025


September 30,

2024


September 30, 2025


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net loss

(81,751)


(24,307)


(3,415)


(238,941)


(144,539)


(20,303)

Add: 












Share-based compensation expenses

15,573


10,233


1,437


94,447


43,756


6,146

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss

(66,178)


(14,074)


(1,977)


(144,494)


(100,783)


(14,157)













Non-GAAP adjusted net loss
      attributable to ordinary
      shareholders per share












Basic and diluted

(0.01)


(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.03)


(0.02)


(0.00)

Weighted average number of ordinary
      shares












Basic and diluted

5,743,094,981


5,667,874,386


5,667,874,386


5,744,351,364


5,680,656,034


5,680,656,034

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss
      attributable to ordinary
      shareholders per ADS












Basic and diluted

(0.40)


(0.09)


(0.01)


(0.88)


(0.62)


(0.09)

Weighted average number of ADS (35
      Class A ordinary shares equal to 1  
      ADS)












Basic and diluted

164,088,428


161,939,268


161,939,268


164,124,325


162,304,458


162,304,458

SOURCE ZKH Group Limited

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ZKH Group Limited to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, November 20, 2025

ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China,...

ZKH Group Limited Announces Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics