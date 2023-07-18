"Zkittlez" originator Terphogz releases statement on settlement with "Skittles" candy maker Wrigley

"Zkittlez" cannabis creator Terphogz releases statement on settlement with "Skittles" candy maker Wrigley. Tweet this

Last week, the case against Terphogz was settled with no financial damages awarded to Wrigley. Per the settlement, Terphogz agrees to cease using the name "Zkittlez" and its "circle Z" branding, but will continue to use the name, "The Original Z," as well as its iconic "Z" logo.

Terphogz's attorney Timothy Alger stated, "It's important to distinguish between my clients and unregulated pirates that Wrigley sued separately who sell adulterated candy or who use packaging identical to Wrigley's including their registered trademarks."

When it issued the complaint against Terphogz, Wrigley brought lawsuits against five other companies for violations of intellectual property rights. In one such case, another company selling THC-laced candies awarded Wrigley $2 million in damages for trademark infringement.

"At Mars Wrigley we take great pride in making fun treats that parents can trust giving to their children and children can enjoy safely. We are deeply disturbed to see our trademarked brands being used illegally to sell THC-infused products, and even more so to hear of children ingesting these products and becoming ill," a Mars Wrigley spokeswoman told Reuters.

While Wrigley's did not implicitly accuse Terphogz of harming children, Terphogz (whose products are state-regulated) was the only company mentioned by name in Wrigley's initial statement.

Ironically, Wrigley's candy ingredients have been recently called into question by California lawmakers, who proposed a ban in California on some products from Wrigley, including the Skittles candy, for ingredients that have been linked to health problems in children and adults.

SOURCE Terphogz LLC