zkLink Announces Launch of First Multi-ZK-Rollup Layer-3 Codenamed "Nexus"

zkLink's highly customizable Layer-3, Nexus, is a trading-focused blockchain infrastructure that unifies liquidity across the Ethereum L2 ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- zkLink, developers of zero-knowledge ("zk") powered blockchain solutions, today announced the launch of Nexus, a production-ready and highly customizable Layer-3 ("L3") designed to bridge the gap among different zk-Rollup Layer-2 ("L2") ecosystems to reduce liquidity fragmentation.

zkLink (Nexus) is a Layer-3 platform, meaning that it is a third layer of blockchain tech built on top of Ethereum Layer-2 Rollups, like zkSync, StarkNet and Polygon zkEVM, to facilitate greater scale, lower gas costs, and more app-specific customizability. This platform will be invaluable to developers of dApps, such as decentralized exchanges, NFT marketplaces, and more, that require a highly customizable trading layer on Ethereum designed to bridge the gap among different L2 ecosystems while reducing liquidity fragmentation and offering cross-rollup security via zk-Proofs.

Co-founder of zkLink, Vince Yang, commented on the news, "We're excited to introduce the fundamental infrastructure needed to create a unified trading layer for the Layer-2 protocols that exist in the Ethereum ecosystem. Now dApps that require deployment on multiple Layer-2 protocols can use our Layer-3 solution, Nexus, to easily integrate their product into the Ethereum Layer-2 ecosystem."

As a multi-zk-Rollup trading layer, Nexus is focused on aggregating liquidity across zero knowledge rollups. Additionally, some of the features that make zkLink Nexus unique include:

Security inherited from Ethereum , via zk-SNARKs: a zk-Rollup architecture based on zk-SNARKs that allows the platform to connect to multiple general purpose zk-Rollup L2s and strictly inherits the security of Ethereum using zk-Proofs.

a zk-Rollup architecture based on zk-SNARKs that allows the platform to connect to multiple general purpose zk-Rollup L2s and strictly inherits the security of using zk-Proofs. Adaptive Liquidity Rebalancing: for the dynamic rebalancing of assets across multiple networks

for the dynamic rebalancing of assets across multiple networks Developer Friendly Interface: provides developers with a unified SDK for easy integration to multi-network liquidity without having to navigate the complexities of different L2s.

provides developers with a unified SDK for easy integration to multi-network liquidity without having to navigate the complexities of different L2s. Cross L3 Composability: allows for token transfer from one zkLink Rollup instance to another.

allows for token transfer from one zkLink Rollup instance to another. Efficient Proof Systems Without Trusted Setup: development of several innovative new proof systems, makes the platform a faster, more cost-effective solution that operates without a trusted setup.

development of several innovative new proof systems, makes the platform a faster, more cost-effective solution that operates without a trusted setup. Customizable Data Availability: which enables various options for data storage and availability

which enables various options for data storage and availability Multi-Application Recursive Proof Verification (MARPV): a gas-efficient proof verification technology

a gas-efficient proof verification technology Trading-Specific Domain-Specific Language (TS-DSL): a trading-focused programming language.

Now, if a developer wants to deploy a DeFi dApp across multiple rollups, like StarkNet, Polygon zkEVM, and zkSync, while inheriting all the benefits listed above, they can simply plug into Nexus' APIs as opposed to building on each rollup separately. Once integrated, users would be able to deposit on Starknet for example and withdraw from another rollup like zkSync while still benefiting from the security of Ethereum and zkLink's ZK-Rollup service.

You can learn more about zkLink's Nexus platform in our comprehensive intro blog, here

The Nexus platform will be unveiled publicly at the first Layer-3 summit which will be held at Nippon Hotel on November 16th during Devconnect in Istanbul, Turkey. This will be the first in a series of Layer-3 Summits to be hosted alongside major Ethereum community events in the coming months. To learn more about and register for the Layer-3 Summit, please visit: https://lu.ma/L3Summit-Istanbul

About zkLink

zkLink develops zero-knowledge powered blockchain solutions for the Ethereum ecosystem. Its flagship Layer-3 platform, Nexus, is designed to bridge the gap among different zk-Rollup Layer-2 ecosystems to reduce liquidity fragmentation while providing security and scalability via zk-Proofs. It also enhances performance and brings down the cost for trading dApps, while making zero security compromises, by inheriting the security characteristics from Ethereum.

For more information on zkLink, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE zkLink