zkLink Announces zkLink Nova, The First Aggregated zkEVM Layer 3 Rollup Network, Based on ZK Stack

DENVER, March 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- zkLink, the leading zero-knowledge(ZK) Layer 3 infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of zkLink Nova, the industry's first aggregated Layer 3 zkEVM rollup network, based on zkSync's ZK Stack and zkLink Nexus. zkLink Nova unifies liquidity and assets from Ethereum and Layer 2 rollups onto one interoperable platform, providing developers with an EVM-compatible decentralized application (dApp) deployment environment.

While Layer 2 blockchains have improved the speed and cost of building on Ethereum, the increasingly fragmented Layer 2 ecosystem has siloed development and liquidity, ultimately failing to scale the Ethereum blockchain as originally intended. zkLink Nova addresses the three major roadblocks that have restricted development in the Ethereum ecosystem – liquidity fragmentation across Layer 2 blockchains, complexities associated with multi-chain dApp development, and poor user experience due to the isolation of assets and applications across chains.

Vince Yang, Founder and CEO of zkLink, commented on the news, "The launch of zkLink Nova represents a major milestone for both zkLink and the wider Ethereum ecosystem. For too long, the lack of interoperability between chains has stunted innovation and adoption. With Nova, we are pioneering the concept of an Aggregated Layer 3 that unifies liquidity and development across Ethereum and Layer 2 blockchains. We are proud to advance the Ethereum ecosystem forward for all Ethereum users who stand to benefit from the accelerated growth of a more open and connected network of chains."

zkLink Nova introduces a novel, "Aggregated Layer 3" architecture that leverages zero-knowledge proofs to access aggregated liquidity from Ethereum & Layer 2 networks without needing to bridge assets across chains. For example, the same ERC-20 token on zkSync and Linea is represented as a single token on zkLink Nova, merging liquidity that has until now been fragmented across multiple rollups. zkLink Nova can aggregate liquidity from both ZK & OP-based Ethereum Layer 2 Rollups making it stack agnostic and further solidifying its position as the solution for Ethereum's liquidity fragmentation problem.

With access to this aggregated liquidity pool, developers no longer have to deploy their applications individually across Layer 2s. Rather, developers can now deploy just once on zkLink Nova, leveraging improved cost efficiency while maintaining maximum liquidity. Furthermore, the general purpose nature of zkLink Nova enables developers to easily build and deploy dApps using Solidity smart contracts (Ethereum's native programming language) and zkEVM technology.

For traders and dApp users, zkLink Nova simplifies asset transfers across Ethereum and Layer 2s via direct deposits to zkLink Nova contracts. DApp users can directly deposit their assets from Ethereum or any of the integrated Layer 2s to zkLink Nova's unified platform to transact seamlessly or interact with its ecosystem of dApps, greatly enhancing the user experience.

zkLink Nova is set to launch on March 8th 2024 and will initially integrate with leading Ethereum Layer 2s including zkSync, Linea, Arbitrum, Manta, Mantle and others. To learn more, visit the official zkLink Nova website.

About zkLink

zkLink is the world's first Aggregated Layer 3 zkEVM network developed for high performance ZK applications. It empowers developers to easily build and connect DApps to any Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem in minutes with inherited Etherum grade security. zkLink solves for liquidity fragmentation with ZK Proofs and is now rapidly expanding its vast ecosystem to provide the best-in-class onchain UX for all developers and users.

zkLink is funded by notable backers including Coinbase Ventures, Solana Ventures, SIG DTI, Huobi Ventures, Efficient Frontier, and others.

About zkSync

zkSync is cutting-edge zero-knowledge (ZK) technology to scale Ethereum and bring crypto to the mainstream — reaching millions of developers and billions of people in need of a technological solution for achieving progress and prosperity. Deeply rooted in its mission to advance personal freedom for all, the zkSync blockchain network makes digital self-ownership universally available. It is trustless, secure, reliable, censorship-resistant, privacy-preserving, hyperscalable, accessible, and sovereign.

