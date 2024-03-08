zkLink Launches 20 Million $ZKL Grant Program to Support Layer 3 Application Development

Community Yield Campaign launches next week

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- zkLink, the leading zero-knowledge Layer 3 infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of a 20,000,000 $ZKL grant program to support developers building on zkLink.

The grant program fosters innovation and development within the zkLink ecosystem by providing financial support to talented developers and teams working on projects that leverage zkLink's technology. Grants will be awarded based on the potential impact of the proposed projects, technical feasibility, and alignment with zkLink's mission to advance privacy and scalability in blockchain technology.

Vince Yang, Founder and CEO of zkLink, commented on the news, "We are thrilled to launch this grant program and to support the talented developers who are building the future of blockchain technology on zkLink. By providing resources and support, we aim to empower developers to unleash their creativity and drive innovation in the zkLink ecosystem."

Developers can anticipate numerous benefits when building on zkLink, such as:

Aggregated liquidity across Ethereum and Layer 2 blockchains without needing to bridge assets across chains

Comprehensive SDK for developers to easily build and deploy multi-chain dApps using APIs, without needing to understand the complex details of zero-knowledge proofs.

Developers interested in applying for grants can find more information on the official blog announcement . The application process will be open from March 11, 2024 to June 11, 2024, and successful applicants will be notified via email by June 15, 2024.

Aggregation Parade - Mega Yield Campaign

Additionally, zkLink had made a second announcement stating that they plan to hold a multi-season community yield campaign, titled 'Aggregation Parade' to coincide with the upcoming mainnet launch of zkLink Nova. A further 10,000,000 $ZKL tokens have been earmarked for minters of its upcoming Nova Lynks NFT collection during the first season of Aggregation Parade, slated for March 13, 2024. The company had earlier pledged in January a whopping 200,000,000 $ZKL tokens, or 20% of the total token supply, towards community development & rewards during its CoinList token sale announcement.

Participants who bridge into the Nova L3 network during this period will earn 'Nova Points', which can then be converted into ZKL tokens at a later date. zkLink plans to continue offering 'Nova Points' and to hold subsequent Aggregation Parade 'seasons' in order to "drive user growth and participation for sustained ecosystem usage", according to the announcement.

Users interested in participating in the community yield campaign can find more information on the Aggregation Parade announcement on the official blog. This campaign will also feature the participation of notable Ethereum Layer 2s including zkSync, Linea, Arbitrum, Manta, Mantle and others. The highly anticipated zkLink Nova mainnet is scheduled to launch on March 11, 2024.

About zk.Link

zkLink is the world's first Aggregated Layer 3 zkEVM network developed for high performance ZK applications. It empowers developers to easily build and connect DApps to any Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem in minutes with inherited Etherum grade security. zkLink solves for liquidity fragmentation with ZK Proofs and is now rapidly expanding its vast ecosystem to provide the best-in-class onchain UX for all developers and users.

zkLink is funded by notable backers including Coinbase Ventures, Solana Ventures, SIG DTI, Huobi Ventures, Efficient Frontier, and others.

About zk.Link Nova

zkLink Nova is the pioneering Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup zkEVM network that brings unprecedented liquidity and asset aggregation to Ethereum and its Layer 2 Rollups. Built with ZK Stack and zkLink Nexus, it leverages ZK Proofs to enhance scalability and security. Developers enjoy an open platform for deploying Solidity smart contracts and instantly tapping into integrated networks like Arbitrum and zkSync. Nova simplifies DeFi by presenting a unified ecosystem for users and DApps, promoting a seamless blockchain experience.

