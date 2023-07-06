ZKSpace Announces Launch of ZKSwap on ZKSync Era

News provided by

L2 Labs Foundation

06 Jul, 2023, 04:06 ET

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKSpace has announced the launch of its Layer 2 decentralized exchange, ZKSwap, on ZKSync Era, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that utilizes cutting-edge ZK-Rollups technology to achieve high throughput and low fees. ZKSwap is the first Layer 2 automated market maker (AMM) DEX to use ZK-Rollups technology, offering fast and inexpensive token swaps. The platform supports an unlimited token listing for any ERC20 token and creatively supports four fee tokens: ETH, ZKS, USDT, WBTC. With ZK-Rollup technology, ZKSwap ensures the same level of security as the Ethereum mainnet.

Background on ZKSpace

ZKSpace was founded in 2020 with the goal of developing key infrastructure for the Ethereum scaling solution. The team has been working on a range of products, including a DEX, an NFT marketplace which supports NFT minting, listing, trading, and mystery box/auction sale, and payment tools using ZK-Rollup technology. The platform is built on the principles of decentralization, security, and user-friendliness, and the team is committed to continuously exploring new product forms that solve problems for blockchain users.

ZKSpace's innovative solutions include the NFT L1-L2 mutual transfer, which allows users to transfer NFTs between Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, and the Eco Deposit/Fast Withdrawal feature, which enables users to deposit and withdraw funds on the platform at a low cost and with high speed. The platform also includes ZKSquare, a Layer 2 payment product that enables token transfers between different Layer 2 wallets, and ZNS, the first Layer 2 domain name solution.

The Benefits of ZK-Rollups Technology

ZK-Rollups technology offers a range of benefits for blockchain applications, including high throughput, low fees, and strong security. ZK-Rollups are characterized by off-chain computing and on-chain storage, with the correctness of off-chain computing guaranteed by the zero-knowledge proof algorithm. This approach can not only greatly improve TPS but also reduce the cost of a single transaction. ZK-Rollups technology has been widely adopted in the blockchain space, with projects like ZKSync and Polygon using it to build Layer 2 scaling solutions for Ethereum. ZKSpace's decision to deploy ZKSwap on ZKSync Era is a testament to the benefits of ZK-Rollups technology and the team's commitment to building ZK-based Layer 2 applications for all.

Future Plans for ZKSpace

ZKSpace plans to adopt a concentrated liquidity solution to further improve capital efficiency and reduce trading slippage. The team also plans to continue developing a cross-chain DEX and support liquidity sharing between ZKSpace and ZKSync Era. Additionally, as strong demands for ZKP emerges with increasing ZK applications, it plans to build a decentralized hashrate marketplace for ZKP and revolutionize the way that computing power is provided.

With its focus on innovation, user-friendliness, and security, ZKSpace is well-positioned to become a leader in the blockchain space and accelerate the mass adoption of trustless, permissionless defi products.

SOURCE L2 Labs Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.