ZKSpace Launches on iOS and Android, Bringing Layer2 DEX, Payment, NFT Marketplace to Mobile App

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency, blockchain, and the associated use cases introduced across the digital ecosystem have brought ease and accessibility on a better scale. However, it is time to take this to the next level. ZKSpace, backed by the L2 Labs Foundation, brings user accessibility to their fingertips by launching its dedicated iOS and Android mobile applications.

The mobile application is believed to bring a series of unique features for its users, where it would offer them a direct space to practice activities that are performed across the web application, including participating in multiple mining reward events and campaigns, minting and trading NFTs, swapping tokens, etc., making ZKSpace an affluent choice in the current digital market.

How beneficial would the introduction of the mobile application be and the evolution of frequent mining events for crypto and NFT holders? The following discussion clarifies how ZKSpace has enhanced user experience with its effective plans for the digital community.

What Makes ZKSpace a Great Choice?

There is a lot to talk about ZKSpace and the appreciable development they've brought across Layer2 Protocol status. Before proceeding into how the mobile application could benefit users, let's revisit what ZKSpace is and what innovation it brings to the digital community.

The experience of blockchain has been quite mixed for the community, considering the ongoing development of the ecosystem. As the community marked out the problems across the Layer-1 protocols in the blockchain, ZKSpace came up with an ingenious solution to the existing issues of blockchain.

The platform is home to an upgraded ZK-Rollups-based Layer2 AMM DEX ZKSwap, an NFT minting and marketplace named ZKSea, and a payment solution under the name of ZKSquare. As the demand for simplicity and proficiency in the digital ecosystem grows, ZKSpace contributed to bringing the Layer2 DEX, payment system, and NFT management across the mobile application.

The mobile application presented a Layer-2 protocol that can instantly cover all transactions with no waiting time for block confirmations, with a straightforward system of shifting the wallets from Layer1 to Layer2. Another breakthrough covered by ZKSpace's innovation was the extensive reduction of gas fees in completing transactions across the blockchain. While presenting a low gas fee and fast transaction system, ZKSpace promises a secure, trust-free environment with unlimited scalability to enable its doorway into the Web3 system.

Meanwhile, ZKSpace has made mining easier by introducing all major mining events across the mobile application. Earning mining rewards and exclusive bonuses through these mining events is easier with the ZKSpace Mobile App. The interface has been designed with caution, with a distinctive display of all features across the application. The mining events across ZKSpace have always been wholesome and profitable, where the platform made millions in TVL within a matter of some hours. The variety offered in PoS and PoG mining, ERC20 PoL & PoT mining, and NFT PoD, PoL, and PoT mining explains the diversity and dominance of the platform in setting up mining events for the users. This ensures a rewarding environment for everyone who wishes to participate in ZKSpace and its mining events.

Who would've thought that ZKSpace would be able to unlock the option of minting NFT across the mobile application? Thanks to the NFT system built by the application, users can discover, mint, and trade NFTs at any instant. The division across the application is explicit and commendable, which is a clear representation of how ZKSpace promotes user accessibility.

How ZKSpace Leads the Future Trends of Layer2 Platforms?

Layer2 Protocols and platforms play a critical role in digital innovations. ZKSpace, leading from the front, will be presenting multiple innovations and developments across the Layer2 ecosystem. Following the inclusion of a mobile application for improved user accessibility and usability are exciting forthcoming events in the roadmap.

To become one of the largest Layer2 innovators in the digital market, the platform would further establish the Layer2 ecosystem and support blockchain developers for contributing to the development of Layer2 applications. The platform would be adding multiple features, which are believed to include Layer2 domain services, NFT auctions, mystery box sales, NFT verification, batch minting, etc. The L2 Labs Foundation is also in talks with the famous IPs on the NFT collection issuance to enrich the NFT marketplace in its Layer2 ecosystem.

SOURCE L2 Labs Foundation