ZKSwap Annouces the Token Listing on BitMart
Sep 15, 2021, 13:02 ET
SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, leading Layer2 DEX ZKSwap has announced the token listing of ZKSwap's native token ZKS on cryptocurrency exchange BitMart.
Trading pairs ZKS/USDT and ZKS/USDC will be available and BitMart will start accepting ZKS deposit at 14:00 UTC on September 14th, 2021. The trading is available on the next day at 14:00 UTC on September 15th and users are eligible to withdraw the ZKS token asset in the following day at 14:00 UTC on September 16th.
Prior to the listing, ZKSwap will jointly airdrop 3,000 ZKS to 500 lucky followers who complete 3 tasks:
- Follow @ZKSwapOfficial and BitMartExchange
- RT & tag 3 friends
- Fill out the form
About ZKSwap
ZKSwap is a layer2 DEX based on the ZK-Rollup technology and using the AMM model. ZKSwap provides zero-gas fee swapping and instantaneous confirmation, solving the scaling issues, with peak TVL over $1 billion. Unlike other layer2 solutions, the withdrawal from ZKSwap to layer1 is also very quick, taking approximately 40 minutes.
Token Info
- Token Name: ZKSwap
- Token Symbol: ZKS
- Token Type: ERC20
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 ZKS
- Circulating Supply: 223,450,000 ZKS
Useful Links
- Official Website: https://zks.org/en
- Explorer: $0.784 | Zks (ZKS) Token Tracker | Etherscan
- Whitepaper: zkswap-whitepaper/zkswap_v2_en.pdf at master · l2labs/zkswap-whitepaper · GitHub
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZKSwapOfficial
- Telegram: Telegram: Contact @ZKSwapOfficial
- Medium: https://zkswapofficial.medium.com/
SOURCE ZKSwap
