ZKSwap Annouces the Token Listing on BitMart

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, leading Layer2 DEX ZKSwap has announced the token listing of ZKSwap's native token ZKS on cryptocurrency exchange BitMart.

Trading pairs ZKS/USDT and ZKS/USDC will be available and BitMart will start accepting ZKS deposit at 14:00 UTC on September 14th, 2021. The trading is available on the next day at 14:00 UTC on September 15th and users are eligible to withdraw the ZKS token asset in the following day at 14:00 UTC on September 16th.

Prior to the listing, ZKSwap will jointly airdrop 3,000 ZKS to 500 lucky followers who complete 3 tasks:

Follow @ZKSwapOfficial and BitMartExchange RT & tag 3 friends Fill out the form

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap is a layer2 DEX based on the ZK-Rollup technology and using the AMM model. ZKSwap provides zero-gas fee swapping and instantaneous confirmation, solving the scaling issues, with peak TVL over $1 billion. Unlike other layer2 solutions, the withdrawal from ZKSwap to layer1 is also very quick, taking approximately 40 minutes.

Token Info

Token Name: ZKSwap

Token Symbol: ZKS

Token Type: ERC20

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 ZKS

Circulating Supply: 223,450,000 ZKS

Useful Links

SOURCE ZKSwap