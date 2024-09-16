ZKTeco WFM to Showcase Next-Generation Ultima Series Time Clocks for Workday at Workday Rising 2024 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKTeco WFM, a leader in employee workforce data collection solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Workday Rising 2024, the premier event for the global Workday community. Taking place in Las Vegas, ZKTeco WFM will introduce its latest innovations, including the Ultima Series Time Clocks for Workday and the highly anticipated release of CirrusDCS 4.0. These advancements are designed to enhance Workday Workforce Management by offering new Web Punch and Mobile Punch capabilities, delivering seamless, secure methods for collecting employee time and labor data.

Introducing the Rugged and Flexible Ultima Series 2 Time Clocks from ZKTeco WFM, designed for durability and adaptability in any industry. The Ultima 7, 7P, and 10 models seamlessly integrate with Workday via CirrusDCS. Employees can punch through time clocks, web, mobile, or telephone. With biometric options, card readers, and robust connectivity (Ethernet, Wi-Fi, 4G, PoE), these clocks ensure secure, efficient data collection with a user-friendly interface. ZKTeco WFM's CirrusDCS is a cloud-based middleware seamlessly integrating with Workday to automate and streamline employee attendance and labor data collection. It supports multiple punch methods, offers real-time data synchronization, remote time clock management, and detailed reporting. Built on AWS, it ensures scalability and robust security with encryption, multi-factor authentication, and compliance with industry standards, making it ideal for businesses of all sizes.

The Ultima Series Time Clocks for Workday product line includes advanced 7-inch and 10-inch models, along with the rugged and portable 7P model, which is IP66-rated to withstand extreme environments. This series offers employees multiple secure methods to submit their time data directly into Workday, providing unmatched flexibility, durability, and cost efficiency. These features ensure that businesses can rely on secure, accurate time collection, even in challenging work environments.

In addition to unveiling the Ultima Series, ZKTeco WFM will introduce CirrusDCS 4.0, the next version of its cloud-based middleware solution. CirrusDCS 4.0 integrates seamlessly with Workday, automating attendance data collection, managing time clocks, and delivering real-time reporting. Built on AWS infrastructure, this solution ensures robust security, scalability, and workforce efficiency through automation. This integration will help businesses streamline operations, enhance data accuracy, and reduce administrative overhead.

Ruben Maldonado, Business Development Manager at ZKTeco WFM, shared his excitement:

"We are thrilled to introduce the Ultima Series Time Clocks, CirrusDCS 4.0, and our new Web and Mobile Punch options for Workday at Workday Rising. These innovations represent a significant leap forward in workforce data collection, offering unparalleled flexibility, enhanced features, and competitive pricing that distinguish us in the industry. By empowering our customers to seamlessly capture and manage time data within Workday, we help them reduce costs, enhance operational efficiency, and maintain compliance with ease."

Jaimin Shah, CEO of ZKTeco WFM, emphasized:

"Our partnership with Workday is at the heart of our mission at ZKTeco WFM. We are deeply committed to investing in the next generation of advanced employee time clock solutions to streamline time and labor data collection while helping organizations meet compliance. Our unwavering dedication to quality, service, flexibility, and affordability makes us the trusted choice for Workday customers, ensuring a smooth transition from existing time clock providers with minimal disruption. Together, we are shaping the future of effortless and efficient timekeeping."

ZKTeco WFM invites all attendees of Workday Rising 2024 to visit booth A32 and experience live demonstrations of the Ultima Series Time Clocks and CirrusDCS 4.0. Visitors will be able to explore punch methods, including Web Punch, Mobile Punch, and Telephone Punch, and learn how these cutting-edge innovations can transform workforce management processes. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the ZKTeco WFM team and discover how these solutions can help businesses optimize their timekeeping systems and improve efficiency.

About ZKTeco WFM

ZKTeco WFM is a leading provider of innovative workforce data collection solutions, specializing in advanced Ultima Series Time Clocks and cloud-based software integrated with Workday. With a strong focus on delivering cost-effective, high-performance solutions, ZKTeco WFM helps businesses streamline operations, improve efficiency, and ensure compliance with industry standards. The company offers flexible, scalable solutions that adapt to the unique needs of businesses, making it a trusted partner for organizations looking to enhance their workforce management systems.

