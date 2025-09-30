zkVerify Mainnet Launches as First Dedicated Blockchain for Zero-Knowledge Proof Verification

Specialized Layer 1 blockchain enables cost-effective ZK proof verification across multiple blockchains and proof systems, while freeing up blockspace on settlement layers

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zkVerify, the first blockchain purpose-built for zero-knowledge proof verification, today announced the launch of its mainnet. The network provides specialized infrastructure where applications, rollups, and blockchain protocols can submit their zero-knowledge proofs for verification, then receive attestations that can be used across multiple destination chains.

zkVerify is also the first modular solution for the settlement layer that collapses security costs by decoupling proof verification from settlement on L1s.

zkVerify Mainnet

Solving the Economic Bottleneck of ZK Proof Verification

This approach addresses a fundamental bottleneck limiting the growth of zero-knowledge applications: the prohibitively expensive cost of verifying proofs on existing blockchains. Zero-knowledge proofs enable blockchain applications to achieve greater privacy, scalability, and interoperability, but verifying these proofs on networks like Ethereum can cost $20-60 per proof during periods of network congestion, with verification consuming up to 300,000 gas units. These costs have created a significant barrier for rollups, applications, and protocols seeking to implement zero-knowledge technology at scale.

zkVerify solves this by dedicating an entire blockchain to the verification process. Rather than competing for blockspace, proof verification occurs on zkVerify's specialized infrastructure designed specifically for this computationally intensive task, achieving over 90% reduction in verification costs compared to Ethereum with processing times measured in milliseconds.

Multi-Chain Optionality Without Lock-In

zkVerify also provides multi-chain optionality, enabling teams to verify once and attest to Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, and other L1s or L2s without chain lock-in. Projects can post the same verification result to multiple destinations, choose the optimal venue per transaction, and add new chains over time as their needs evolve.

This approach gives developers unprecedented flexibility: they can launch on one chain today, expand to many, and switch as fees or user demand change, all without recompiling proofs. Teams gain cost and latency shopping across chains, redundancy if a chain becomes congested, and the ability to reach users and liquidity wherever they are.

Letting Chains Do What They Do Best

The platform has already demonstrated real-world adoption, with over 5.5 million proofs verified during its incentivized testnet phases. Current partners and users include Singularity, Zerobase, Tisura, Phala, Succinct, representing applications across gaming, DeFi, data verification, and rollup infrastructure.

zkVerify supports multiple proof systems including Groth16, UltraPlonk, RiscZero, ultrahonk, Space and Time, and SP1, enabling developers to choose the verification method that best fits their application without being constrained by the limitations of their settlement layer. The network's attestation mechanism publishes verification results back to destination chains through Merkle proofs, allowing projects to verify once on zkVerify and settle anywhere.

"The zero-knowledge proof market is projected to reach $10 billion by 2030, but current verification costs are preventing that growth from materializing," said Rob Viglione, Founder of zkVerify and CEO of Horizen Labs. "zkVerify removes the economic barriers that have kept powerful ZK applications on the sidelines, while also freeing up blockspace on settlement layers for user transactions. This creates a more efficient ecosystem where chains can focus on what they do best rather than shouldering the computational burden of proof verification."

The mainnet includes native verifiers for major proof systems, cross-chain attestation contracts, and comprehensive developer tooling. Integration documentation is available at docs.zkverify.io .

About zkVerify

zkVerify is a modular blockchain dedicated to efficiently verifying zk proofs across diverse blockchain stacks. It enables developers that utilize zero knowledge to scale rapidly and cost-effectively by drastically reducing proof verification costs without compromising network performance.

Designed for seamless integration with existing blockchain networks, zkVerify minimizes technical overhead and provides a developer-friendly environment. By simplifying the zk proof verification process and reducing associated costs, zkVerify enhances the performance of existing blockchain networks and unlocks new capabilities within the broader Web3 ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://zkverify.io

About Horizen Labs

Founded in 2019, Horizen Labs is a leading blockchain technology company specializing in zero-knowledge cryptography. Dedicated to scaling decentralized networks, Horizen Labs is elevating blockchain technology to unprecedented levels of efficiency. By focusing on developing next-gen, modular architectures, Horizen Labs is setting new standards for performance, security, and cost-effectiveness. Horizen Labs is trusted by industry giants such as Yuga Labs, Animoca Brands, and Offchain Labs. Additionally, it is the development company engaged by the Ape DAO and Horizen DAO to develop leading projects such as ApeChain and Horizen. Horizen Labs is a globally distributed team with offices in Milan and New York City.

