ZKW consistently focuses on sustainability

WIESELBURG, Austria, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All ZKW products to be designed according to Net Zero principles by 2038 – focus on environmentally friendly and resource-conserving production and employees. In its current Sustainability Report for the 2023 financial year, the ZKW Group highlights its most important sustainability topics. The Group, which develops and produces high-quality lighting and electronic systems for the global automotive industry at twelve locations in eight countries, was able to achieve record sales of around 1.5 billion euros in 2023 despite difficult conditions. Sustainable management is an important concern for the ZKW Group and its customers. The aim is to decarbonize the entire production process by 2025 and to promote environmentally friendly production by saving energy, avoiding waste and switching to green electricity. By 2038, net-zero targets are to be implemented for all ZKW products along the entire value chain and thus climate-friendly production. "Sustainably profitable growth requires responsible action. With our sustainability strategy, we are taking a consistent approach and assuming responsibility for people and the environment," says Dr. Steger.

The current sustainability report shows the goals and results in the most important areas of action. In terms of climate protection, ZKW focuses on energy-efficient production processes and the use of renewable energies at its locations and in the upstream value chain. In order to reduce the consumption of resources in production, sustainable raw materials and the circular economy are increasingly being used. The company offers its employees a healthy and safe working environment. In addition, ZKW promotes training and further education, advocates fair working conditions and supports social and ecological projects. For its commitment, the ZKW Group was recently awarded the ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system certificate by Quality Austria. "Sustainable action has always been important to us. This is linked to our goal of making mobility safer through our products and thus ensuring greater safety on the roads," explains Dr. Wilhelm Steger, CEO of the ZKW Group.

Fewer emissions through energy-efficient production

The aim is to develop and produce products more efficiently and sustainably. ZKW uses energy-efficient production machines that reduce CO2 emissions. Since 2022, production at the Wieselburg, Wiener Neustadt and Dalian (CN) sites has been powered exclusively by green electricity, and from 2023 in Mexico and Slovakia by 50 percent. By 2025, only green electricity is to be used at all production sites. The plant in Slovakia was built using particularly energy-efficient and environmentally friendly construction methods. ZKW also implemented high sustainability standards for the plant expansion in Mexico in 2023. In summer 2023, the first photovoltaic system went into operation at the Chinese plant in Dalian. It is expected to cover around eight percent of annual electricity consumption and thus avoid potential CO2 emissions of up to 2,250 tons. In the area of waste management, the volume of residual waste was reduced in Wieselburg thanks to the commissioning of baling presses to separate waste by type. In Dalian, adhesive waste was reduced through improvement measures. At the Silao plant, waste management was optimized through on-site separation and the sale of metal components. "Flexible and ultra-modern production sites enable a customer-oriented product and technology offering at the highest quality level, which also takes into account the relevant environmental and occupational safety aspects," says Dr. Steger.

Research and development for a sustainable future

A key part of the strategy is continuous research and further development of the lighting systems in order to achieve sustainable end products. These further developments are presented on an ongoing basis at customer meetings, tech shows and trade fairs, where feedback is obtained and further adapted. A major focus is on research into plastics, which are among the most important materials in production at ZKW. ZKW has been conducting intensive research into alternative solutions in all product categories since 2022. Research projects such as "SustMat4carLight" are intended to enable significant CO2 savings – for example through the increased use of recyclates, biogenic and mixed raw materials. In another research project, ZKW is investigating biodegradable substrates that can be used as a basis for printed circuit boards. This should enable CO2 reductions of up to 60 percent. "We are driving innovation with initiatives for green electronics, the development of efficient product modules and research into more sustainable materials in the supply chain," says Dr. Steger.

Focus on employees

Around 10,000 employees work at the ZKW Group locations in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, India, China, the USA and Mexico. Targeted occupational health and safety measures (including ISO 45001:2018 certification, instruction, protective equipment, safety newsletters, public displays and the myZKW app) have reduced accidents at work by around 71% since 2017. At ZKW, all employees are trained according to their position and personality in our own Competence Training Center – from apprentices to managers. The working-from-home policy allows employees to work from home for up to eight days a month. In addition, ZKW ensures the well-being of its employees with company restaurants at almost all locations, fitness and prevention programs and a crèche.

Diversity as a competitive advantage

Diversity is seen as an advantage and an investment in the future at ZKW. As a global employer, the company unites 54 nationalities under one corporate roof, including more than 14 at the headquarters in Austria. At the heart of the ZKW Diversity Strategy is a 5-point plan designed to raise awareness of diversity inclusion, women in leadership, people with disabilities, intercultural diversity and work-life balance. "Appreciation for our employees and customers is at the heart of everything we do. We are aware of our social responsibility and take it seriously," says Dr. Steger.

Video: You can see an illustrative example of our efforts in the area of sustainability in the video on sustainability at ZKW on our YouTube channel.

ZKW at a glance

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. ZKW has been part of the LG Group as a subsidiary of LG Electronics Vehicle Solutions since 2018.

As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. In line with its motto "Bright Minds, Bright Lights.", the Group develops and produces complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international car manufacturers with bright minds and state-of-the-art production technologies.

Its top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2023, the Group employed around 10,000 workers and generated total revenues of 1.54 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient. Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania). With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

Contact

ZKW Group GmbH

Sandra Simeonidis-Huber

Group Communication und Marketing

Rottenhauser Straße 8

3250 Wieselburg / AUSTRIA / EUROPE

T +43 7416 505 2051

[email protected]

SOURCE ZKW Group