ZKW expands site in Mexico by a further 100 million euros

WIESELBURG, Austria, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighting systems specialist continues to invest in the production plant in Silao - As part of the opening of the new construction phase, the foundation stone for the next expansion is already being laid.

ZKW is accelerating its international growth and investing disproportionately in the Silao/Mexico location as a strategic orientation for the important American vehicle market. With a ceremonial opening on November 29, the ZKW Group officially commissioned the third expansion phase of the Mexican plant in Silao with an additional 15,700 square meters.

At the same time, the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the next expansion phase, which will create a total of around 7,000 square meters of additional production space and 1,100 new jobs by 2025. "With the expansion, we are increasing production capacities and creating around 2,000 new jobs to manufacture innovative lighting systems for customers in the strategically important NAFTA economic region," explains Dr. Wilhelm Steger, CEO of ZKW Group GmbH. ZKW is investing more than 100 million euros (1.880 billion Mexican pesos) in Silao with the third plant expansion.

ZKW has been producing high-quality headlights for premium car manufacturers such as BMW, Ford Lincoln, General Motors, Mercedes Benz, Nissan Infiniti, Volkswagen and Volvo in Silao since 2016.

With the current plant expansion and the next expansion plan until 2025, ZKW is investing more than 100 million euros at the Silao site. The company currently employs 1,658 people in Mexico, who produce high-quality lighting systems for numerous car manufacturers in the USA and Mexico. From 2025, headlights and center lamps for VW and GM are to be produced in Silao. North America is a strategically important market for ZKW, which could be the second largest in the world by 2028, accounting for around 30 percent of sales. "The long-term goal is to further strengthen ZKW's growth strategy, especially for the USMCA market. By 2026, ZKW México plans to produce around 4.5 million headlights per year with up to 4,000 employees," explains Dominique Boulegue, General Plant Manager ZKW México.

State-of-the-art production

ZKW México produces complete headlamps, as well as cover lenses, optical lenses and electronic components for lighting systems using state-of-the-art technologies and machines (such as plastic injection molding systems, hard coating and painting systems, anti-fog and metal vapor deposition machines). With the third expansion phase, ZKW is increasing its production capacity in Silao by 1.2 million headlamps. Specialists (engineers, technicians, commercial staff and assistants) are constantly being sought for the newly created jobs. "Our thanks go to all our employees, whose dedication and commitment are a central part of ZKW México's success. We have reached a major milestone in the history of ZKW Mexico here and now," says Boulegue.

Opening ceremony and laying of the foundation stone

The ceremonial opening of the Phase 3.1 plant section and the laying of the foundation stone for Phase 3.2 were attended by renowned representatives from politics and business: Governor Diego Sinhue Rodriguez Vallejo, trade consultant Nella Hengstler, business delegate Ramón Alfaro, the Mayor of Silao, Carlos García Villaseñor, ZKW Group CEO Dr. Wilhelm Steger, General Plant Manager Dominique Boulegue and many other personalities.

About ZKW

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers.

Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2022, the Group employed around 10,000 workers and generated total revenues of 1.4 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient.

Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania).

With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

