ZKW supplies premium headlamps and rear lamps for the BMW XM

WIESELBURG, Austria, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The narrow front and rear lights, which were developed by ZKW in Wieselburg, are very unusual. At the front, the dark, high-resolution LED headlamps blend harmoniously into the front of the BMW XM. At the rear of the powerful SUV, BMW relies on all-round, narrow full LED lamps with separate controls. "Alongside the BMW X7, the BMW XM is the first rear lamp project with the BMW Group. We are proud to be able to incorporate our innovative lighting solutions into these premium models," says Dr. Wilhelm Steger, CEO of the ZKW Group.

This unique project presented ZKW's engineers with major challenges. Due to the low height of the headlamp, a special light guide concept had to be developed. "The development of the headlamp presented the BMW design team and ZKW with a particular challenge. It had to be as narrow as possible in order to emphasize the unique design of the vehicle," explains Wolfgang Zeidlhofer, project manager at ZKW. ZKW developed a split front light with two high-resolution LED modules that integrate headlamps with low beam and high beam as well as daytime running lamps with LED light guides for position lights, direction indicators and sidemarkers (for the US version).

Highest standards in design and production

When developing the front and rear lamps for the BMW XM, not only was technical perfection required in very small installation spaces, but also maximum dimensional accuracy and small gaps. The adjustment system for the components in the rear lamps is unique, allowing a particularly small gap to be achieved between the different light functions. However, the small installation space in the bumper for the headlamps also presented the ZKW development team in Wieselburg with a major challenge, which was successfully overcome with a space-saving design. The headlamps of the BMW XM are produced in various international ZKW plants.

About ZKW

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. Since 2018, ZKW has been part of the LG Group as a subsidiary of LG Electronics Vehicle Solutions.

As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers.

Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2023, the Group employed around 10,000 workers and generated total revenues of 1.54 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient. Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania). With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

