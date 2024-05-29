ZKW works together with the Four Rings for the Matrix LED headlights in the Audi Q8

WIESELBURG, Austria, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi's new SUV flagship relies on premium technology and clear design. The HD Matrix LED headlights from ZKW, developed jointly with Audi, are a perfect match. The premium lighting system offers digital daytime running lights with selectable, digital light signatures that allow the headlights to be customized. An optional additional laser high beam provides even more range. The high-tech headlamp also has a dynamic indicator light and a blue ambient light for the laser. Development and production of the premium lighting system are based in Wieselburg. "The project demonstrates our expertise in the development of high-end technologies for headlights. Innovative solutions such as the new digital daytime running light signatures are pioneering on the market," says Dr. Wilhelm Steger, CEO of the ZKW Group.

The Q8 comes with LED headlights as standard. As an extra, there are HD Matrix LED headlights with 24 LEDs and one high-performance laser diode per headlight. This allows the road to be optimally illuminated and oncoming traffic and vehicles in front to be selectively masked, thereby increasing road safety. As a special innovation, four different digital daytime running light signatures can be selected. The basis for this is a daytime running light cover with a double microstructure, which ZKW developed together with the Audi development team.

Laser for even more extra high beam power

In the top version of the Q8 headlamp, a high-performance laser diode illuminates the darkness. The laser as an additional high beam is activated from a speed of 70 km/h and significantly increases the range of the high beam. The system is based on reflector technology and helps to significantly increase not only road illumination but also safety. The laser high beam is visually recognizable by the so-called ambient light – a blue LED light guide integrated in the headlamp.

Premium lighting technology for luxury-class SUVs

The development of the new daytime running light signatures, which was carried out jointly with Audi, was integrated into the vehicle in a sophisticated manner.

ZKW uses the new production method, the Cobot system, in the production of the Q8 headlamp. The assembly personnel work together with a collaborative robot, which pre-positions the daytime running light components in preparation for subsequent manual completion. The daytime running light unit is also prefabricated on a separate assembly line in order to meet the high quality requirements and complex assembly process.

About ZKW

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. Since 2018, ZKW has been part of the LG Group as a subsidiary of LG Electronics Vehicle Solutions.

As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers.

Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2023, the Group employed around 10,000 workers and generated total revenues of 1.54 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient. Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania). With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

