Zlatko Rihter assumes position as President and CEO of Mölnlycke
Nov 30, 2020, 04:19 ET
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zlatko Rihter assumes his position as President and CEO of Mölnlycke.
He replaces interim CEO Barry McBride who reassumes his role as Executive Vice President Gloves, Antiseptics and Global R&D.
Zlatko Rihter has extensive experience from the healthcare sector after having spent more than 20 years within the industry. Prior to joining Mölnlycke, he was President and CEO of Sweden-based CellaVision, a world-leading provider of digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology, listed on Nasdaq Nordic.
Previous positions include EVP Sales & Marketing at ORIGIO, as well as President GBU Chronic at Gambro and Director Patient Handling Product Division at ArjoHuntleigh.
