ZLINE Announces First-Ever Anniversary Sale, Celebrating 15 Years of Groundbreaking Design and Innovation

Hundreds of the brand's kitchen and bath products will be on sale across retailers like Lowe's and Home Depot at up to 60% off

RENO, Nev., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home renovation market continues to flourish, with more than 55% of homeowners planning a renovation or upgrade in 2022. To celebrate a major milestone while helping those interested in purchasing new appliances save money amid inflation, ZLINE – the attainable luxury brand that revolutionized drop shipping kitchen and bath appliances – is marking 15 years of business with its biggest anniversary sale to-date. From July 22 through August 23, consumers can receive up to 60% off ZLINE best sellers at all authorized retailers including Home Depot , Lowe's , Wayfair , and The Range Hood Store .

ZLINE 15th Anniversary Sale

Spanning ZLINE's full line of ranges, range hoods, refrigerators, microwaves, sinks, and more, those looking to invest in their home can save big on high-quality, timelessly designed appliances during the month-long sale.

Apollo Kitchen Faucet in Gun Metal (APL-KF-GM): 60% off

30" Over the Range Microwave in Stainless Steel (MWO-OTR-30): 35% off

30" Dual Fuel Range in Stainless Steel (RA30): 15% off

18" Black Stainless Tallac Dishwasher (DWV-BS-18): 15% off

30" Stainless Steel Range Hood (KB-30): 12% off

36" Stainless Steel Refrigerator (RFM-36): 12% off

"ZLINE was founded with a mission – to create appliances that bring luxury, style, functionality and, above all, value to the most important and frequently used spaces in our home," said Andrew Zuro, Founder and President of ZLINE. "Now as we enter our 15th year, we're continuing to make industry-leading appliances and fixtures more accessible to all through our first, all-inclusive anniversary sale. Our hope is that we can help people invest in statement making appliances now, looking to save money while they can - especially in the face of rising costs of living."

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, ZLINE appliances are inspired by the natural beauty of nearby Lake Tahoe, designed and shipped here in the United States. ZLINE drop-ships all of its products directly from its own warehouses around the country, allowing them to pass along savings and expedited shipping times to their customers.

Having grown from a small eBay shop nearly two decades ago, ZLINE is now a booming business with offices in three states, selling hundreds of appliances and fixtures. Incorporating high-quality and innovative materials and offering exclusive industry finishes, ZLINE creates statement making pieces that last for years.

For more information on ZLINE and the brand's 15th anniversary sale, visit: https://zlinekitchen.com/promotions/15thanniversarysale.

About ZLINE

Founded in 2007 by Founder and President Andrew Zuro, ZLINE is a family-owned appliance company based in Lake Tahoe, USA. Drawing inspiration from the elegance of Lake Tahoe, ZLINE provides an elevated, luxury experience with industry-leading kitchen appliances and bath fixtures. Each collection is meticulously designed and shipped by Zuro and his team here in the United States, and reflects the limitless beauty found in the unique elements of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada landscapes. With refined attention to detail and advanced product engineering, ZLINE seamlessly enhances the spaces that mean the most.

SOURCE ZLINE