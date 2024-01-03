Five new beverage refrigerator and wine cooler models—made for indoor and outdoor entertaining—bring attainable luxury and style to even more places at home

RENO, Nev., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking to refresh their home and kitchen for the new year, ZLINE , the attainable luxury brand that revolutionized drop shipping kitchen and bath appliances, today announced a new line of refrigeration offerings: Touchstone Undercounter Refrigeration . With an elevated level of luxurious design, Touchstone wine coolers and beverage refrigerators are masterfully crafted to set a new standard of entertainment for the home.

ZLINE Expands Beverage Fridge Offerings with New Touchstone Undercounter Refrigeration

The new refrigeration products feature professional cooling systems, stunning stainless steel interiors, and multiple door designs, giving owners the ultimate flexibility to upgrade their kitchen or home bar space. All of the new models are outdoor compatible with a fully wrapped stainless steel exterior that features an anti-sweat and waterproof design.

The reversible door on all units also allows owners to customize their setup, and articulating soft-closing hinges provide additional flush built-in installation options. All wine cooler and beverage refrigerator models offer spacious storage with an easy-glide adaptable shelving system.

"Beverage centers are often an afterthought in a home—but they have the potential to elevate how we entertain by adding more storage and convenient access to ice-cold beverages from the kitchen to the patio. After seeing the success of our Monument line, we immediately had plans to further develop a luxury option that was compatible for outdoor settings," said Andrew Zuro, founder and president of ZLINE. "Touchstone is the epitome of attainable luxury with sleek stainless steel construction, professional-grade cooling, the flexibility to be a standout piece or blend seamlessly into your existing space—and for the first time… are suitable for indoor and outdoor use."

The product line includes the following models:

24 in. Touchstone Dual Zone 44 Bottle Wine Cooler With Stainless Steel Glass Door : Features six full-extension stainless steel wine racks designed to fit multiple bottle sizes, a state-of-the-art LED touchscreen display, and a UV-resistant tempered glass door paired with a professional stainless steel frame allowing users to achieve a truly unique look in the kitchen or on the patio. Priced at $2,999.95





: Features six full-extension stainless steel wine racks designed to fit multiple bottle sizes, a state-of-the-art LED touchscreen display, and a UV-resistant tempered glass door paired with a professional stainless steel frame allowing users to achieve a truly unique look in the kitchen or on the patio. Priced at 24 in. Touchstone Dual Zone 44 Bottle Wine Cooler With Panel Ready Glass Door: Features dual cooling zones with 25-degree temperature ranges that cater to any wine chilling needs. Two full-length cool white LED interior lights and a triple-layered argon-filled glass door pair with an integrated panel-ready frame to provide convenient and stylish installation options. Priced at $2,799.95





Features dual cooling zones with 25-degree temperature ranges that cater to any wine chilling needs. Two full-length cool white LED interior lights and a triple-layered argon-filled glass door pair with an integrated panel-ready frame to provide convenient and stylish installation options. Priced at 24 in. Touchstone 151 Can Beverage Fridge With Stainless Steel Glass Door: Features three full-extension tempered glass racks to accommodate multiple bottles and cans, one full-extension wine rack for select varietals, and a single cooling zone with a 30-degree temperature range that provides the ultimate flexibility to chill beverages and wines. Priced at $2,699.95





Features three full-extension tempered glass racks to accommodate multiple bottles and cans, one full-extension wine rack for select varietals, and a single cooling zone with a 30-degree temperature range that provides the ultimate flexibility to chill beverages and wines. Priced at 24 in. Touchstone 151 Can Beverage Fridge With Panel Ready Glass Door: Features a sleek UV-resistant panel-ready glass door that is designed to keep beverages and wine bottles cool while matching the unique style of your kitchen or patio. Comes with an ultra-fast Super Cool mode, ensuring quick, optimal cooling solutions ideal for home entertaining. Priced at $2,499.95





Features a sleek UV-resistant panel-ready glass door that is designed to keep beverages and wine bottles cool while matching the unique style of your kitchen or patio. Comes with an ultra-fast Super Cool mode, ensuring quick, optimal cooling solutions ideal for home entertaining. Priced at 24 in. Touchstone 151 Can Beverage Fridge With Solid Stainless-Steel Door: Features four full-extension glass beverage racks, a single cooling zone with a 30-degree temperature range, and a modern heavy-duty stainless-steel door and professional handle designed for flush built-in installation that complements any home's style—whether indoors or out. Coming soon - Priced at $2,699.95

ZLINE Touchstone Undercounter Refrigeration models are now available at Home Depot , Lowe's , Wayfair , and The Range Hood Store . For more information on the brand, visit: zlinekitchen.com/ .

About ZLINE

Founded in 2007 by Founder and President Andrew Zuro, ZLINE is a family-owned appliance company based in Reno, Nevada, with additional locations in Tennessee and Ohio. ZLINE provides an elevated, luxury experience with industry-leading kitchen appliances and bath fixtures at an attainable price. Each collection is meticulously designed and shipped by Zuro and his team here in the United States, and reflects the limitless beauty found in the unique elements of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada landscapes. With refined attention to detail and timeless style, ZLINE seamlessly enhances the spaces that mean the most.

SOURCE ZLINE