ZLINE Expands Into Two New Categories - Cookware and Beverage Storage - With First-Ever Luxury Knife Collection and Monument Beverage Centers

Debuting at KBIS, the brand's first collection of knives, monument beverage coolers and monument wine coolers offer home chefs a way to infuse their kitchens with attainable luxury from food prep to entertaining, and every step in between

RENO, Nev., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking to elevate their kitchen, dining and entertaining experiences, ZLINE , the attainable luxury brand that revolutionized drop shipping kitchen and bath appliances, is introducing two new collections, marking its first foray into the cookware and beverage storage categories. With five new knife sets and two new monument beverage and monument wine coolers, ZLINE is offering consumers a way to make even the smallest moments at home, from pouring a glass of wine to prepping a meal for friends and family, feel indulgent.

Monument Beverage Centers Knife Collection

Engineered to inspire your inner chef, each set of knives feature precision blades, strong edge retention and superior craftsmanship. Using the traditional Japanese Honbazuke honing method, each blade is meticulously sharpened with a multi-step process over 60 days, which provide a professional chef-level culinary experience by pairing quality precision with luxurious style. Available in German Steel and Damascus Steel, each set has a cutting-edge ergonomic knife design, offering consumers the ability to achieve ZLINE Attainable Luxury® excellence when cooking at home.

The brand's new monument beverage and monument wine coolers – built for indoor and outdoor use – provide a premium entertainment experience by pairing unmatched cooling technology with luxurious style to enhance your kitchen's capability. Like all ZLINE products, the new collections were inspired by and designed in Lake Tahoe.

Marquee products in the new collections include:

ZLINE 3-Piece Damascus Steel Kitchen Knife Set: Forged of a strong 45-layer Japanese Damascus Steel, providing next-level durability and extreme precision when it comes to slicing and dicing. Includes an 8-inch Chef Knife, 9-inch Bread Knife, and 3.5-inch Paring Knife.

SRP: ($279.95)



Also available in a 1-Piece Set ($169.95)

ZLINE 15-Piece German Steel Kitchen Knife Block Set: Forged of a strong high-carbon German Steel , each full tang blade is engineered with durability in mind. ZLINE's largest and most complete set of knives includes and 8-inch Chef Knife, 7-inch Santoku Knife, 9-inch Bread Knife, 9-inch Slicing Knife, 7-inch Nakiri Knife, 5.5-inch Utility Knife, 3.5-inch Paring Knife, 5-inch Steak Knife, 8-inch Honing Rod, and a premium quality 14-slot acacia wood knife block.

SRP: ($649.95)



Also available in 3-Piece ($999.95) and 1-Piece Sets ($179.95)

and 1-Piece Sets ZLINE 24 In. Monument 154- Can Beverage Cooler Fridge with Adjustable Shelves in Stainless Steel : Easily store up to 154 cans or 126 cans (12 oz) and 12 Bordeaux-style (750 mL) wine bottles with three durable glass storage shelves and illuminate the interior with bright built-in LED lighting. Features adjustable single zone temperature 34°F-50°F for optimal cooling.

SRP: ($1,399.96)

ZLINE 24 In. Monument Dual Zone 44-Bottle Wine Cooler in Stainless Steel with Wood Shelf: Easily store up to 44 Bordeaux-style wine bottles or 154 12 oz. cans with 4 durable wood storage shelves and bright, built-in LED lighting. Features adjustable dual zone temperature 50°F-68°F for optimal cooling.

SRP: ($1,399.96)

"Our new Knife Collection and Monument Beverage Centers are the perfect complement to ZLINE's luxury kitchen appliances. For over a decade, we've given our fans a way to cook, store and clean with innovative design and unmatched style, and now is the time to bring that same sensibility to every aspect of the cooking and entertaining experience," said Andrew Zuro, Founder and President of ZLINE.

ZLINE plans to continue to expand within the cookware and bakeware categories in 2023. For now, all new and existing ZLINE offerings are available at Home Depot, Lowe's, Wayfair, and The Range Hood Store. The brand's newest products will all be debuted at NKBA's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS) in Las Vegas from Jan. 30 – Feb. 2, 2023.

For more information on the brand, visit: https://zlinekitchen.com/ .

About ZLINE

Founded in 2007 by Founder and President Andrew Zuro, ZLINE is a family-owned appliance company based in Lake Tahoe, USA. Drawing inspiration from the elegance of Lake Tahoe, ZLINE provides an elevated, luxury experience with industry-leading kitchen appliances and bath fixtures. Each collection is meticulously designed and shipped by Zuro and his team here in the United States, and reflects the limitless beauty found in the unique elements of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada landscapes. With refined attention to detail and advanced product engineering, ZLINE seamlessly enhances the spaces that mean the most.

