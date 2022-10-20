ZLINE Introduces Full Suite of Autograph Edition Collection & Expands Other Lines Heading into 2023

The brand's most premiere collection of kitchen appliances, ZLINE Autograph Edition, offers consumers cutting-edge designs with bold, luxurious finishes

RENO, Nev., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the holiday season when Americans are spending more time cooking and entertaining at home, ZLINE – the attainable luxury brand that revolutionized drop shipping kitchen and bath appliances – is introducing a full suite of kitchen appliances within its show stopping Autograph Edition Collection . For the first time, homeowners can choose from a full suite of seven appliance lines, from ranges to refrigerators, allowing them to fully customize their kitchen with ZLINE's most stunning collection.

ZLINE Autograph Edition Collection

Designed in Lake Tahoe by ZLINE's Founder, Andrew Zuro, the Autograph Edition Collection combines industry-leading culinary performance with unmatched detail and luxury design. Available to customize in a range of on-trend colors and finishes from Matte Black to Champagne Bronze and Polished Gold, each appliance in the suite brings unparalleled style and elegance to the heart of your home.

Some of the most popular products in the collection include:

(New) Autograph Edition Collection Microwaves : As the newest addition to the collection, the ZLINE Autograph Edition microwave drawer features a modern and space-saving built-in design engineered to seamlessly fit within cabinetry. It's further elevated by premium features including a top access design, auto-touch open and close, and an easy-to-use control panel.

: As the newest addition to the collection, the ZLINE Autograph Edition microwave drawer features a modern and space-saving built-in design engineered to seamlessly fit within cabinetry. It's further elevated by premium features including a top access design, auto-touch open and close, and an easy-to-use control panel. Autograph Edition Collection Ranges : ZLINE's most cutting-edge collection of ranges elevate any kitchen from ordinary to professional grade. Coming in five sizes to fit any sized kitchen, as well two fuel types (gas or dual fuel), each range features unique features like stay put hinges, smooth glide oven racks and handcrafted Italian brass burners that work together to help you cook unforgettable meals.

: ZLINE's most cutting-edge collection of ranges elevate any kitchen from ordinary to professional grade. Coming in five sizes to fit any sized kitchen, as well two fuel types (gas or dual fuel), each range features unique features like stay put hinges, smooth glide oven racks and handcrafted Italian brass burners that work together to help you cook unforgettable meals. Autograph Edition Collection Range Hoods : No high-end kitchen would be complete without a sleek range hood to complete the space. This line of range hoods comes in four sizes and four finishes, including ZLINE's fingerprint and corrosion resistant DuraSnow®, features built-in LED lighting, dishwasher safe baffle filters, and a quiet, yet powerful motor that eliminates all grease and smoke.

"The Autograph Edition Collection is emblematic of everything ZLINE stands for. Its innovative design, handcrafted and imported features and modern yet incredibly luxurious finishes all combine to create a suite of kitchen appliances that elevate any kitchen, big or small," said Andrew Zuro, Founder and President of ZLINE. "As we continue to expand current collections and explore new areas like induction cooking and built-in refrigeration in 2023, each will carry ZLINE's commitment to providing attainable luxury at home."

Additionally, this fall ZLINE is adding to its induction range offerings with a new 36" DuraSnow® Induction Range and for the first time will be offering built-in refrigeration for consumers, available in 30" and 36" sizes. Both products come at a time when consumers are looking for more eco-friendly and premium kitchen and bath features.

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, ZLINE appliances are inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe, designed and shipped here in the United States. ZLINE drop-ships all of its products directly from its own warehouses around the country, allowing them to pass along savings and expedited shipping times to their customers.

The Autograph Edition Collection and other new ZLINE offerings are available now at Home Depot , Lowe's , Wayfair , and The Range Hood Store . For more information on the brand, visit: https://zlinekitchen.com/ .

About ZLINE

Founded in 2007 by Founder and President Andrew Zuro, ZLINE is a family-owned appliance company based in Lake Tahoe, USA. Drawing inspiration from the elegance of Lake Tahoe, ZLINE provides an elevated, luxury experience with industry-leading kitchen appliances and bath fixtures. Each collection is meticulously designed and shipped by Zuro and his team here in the United States, and reflects the limitless beauty found in the unique elements of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada landscapes. With refined attention to detail and advanced product engineering, ZLINE seamlessly enhances the spaces that mean the most.

SOURCE ZLINE