ZLINE Launches Marino Professional Range Collection, Expanding Premium Cooking with Contemporary Design Evolution

RENO, Nev., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury appliance manufacturer ZLINE Kitchen and Bath announced today the release of the Marino Professional Range Collection, marking a significant evolution in the brand's design profile.

Marino represents a distinct shift from traditionally professional kitchen aesthetics to a deliberately contemporary style through edge-to-edge glass panels, purposeful geometry, and sculpted hardware precision-engineered to balance modern visual aesthetics with elite cooking prowess.

The Marino Collection

"Our mission has always been to redefine what luxury appliances can be, and Marino is the next step in that evolution," says Brit Angelesco, Executive Vice President at ZLINE. "This isn't just another product launch or an expansion of our catalog. It reflects a new approach to how we think about engineering and design—one that's more intentional, more refined, and built around the way people want to live today. Marino brings together the professional-grade performance our customers expect with a cleaner, more contemporary design, introducing a new perspective on the modern kitchen."

The Marino Collection encompasses 225 models, catering to diverse culinary preferences among chefs, homeowners, and interior designers seeking high-end layout flexibility. Ranges are available in 30-inch, 36-inch, and 48-inch configurations across induction, dual-fuel, and gas formats. Dual-fuel and gas ranges are also available with ZLINE's innovative DuoPro™ cooktop design, which features true simmer-to-sear Italian dual-function brass burners in every position.

Available in durable finishes of standard stainless steel, satin stainless steel, and black stainless steel, Marino ranges are customizable with beautiful black matte and white matte doors. Additional personalization options are offered through the company's award-winning Autograph Edition, which features elegant handle and knob accents of Polished Gold, Champagne Bronze, and Matte Black.

Central to Marino's identity are three foundational design features integrated across every model:

Purposeful Detailing - Designed as both a visual anchor and a functional touchpoint, Marino's signature handle utilizes bullnose geometry to balance comfort and durability.

- Designed as both a visual anchor and a functional touchpoint, Marino's signature handle utilizes bullnose geometry to balance comfort and durability. Brilliant LED Knobs - Precision-marked control knobs illuminate bright white and intensify as they turn, delivering clear visual feedback and an intuitive connection to cooking performance.

- Precision-marked control knobs illuminate bright white and intensify as they turn, delivering clear visual feedback and an intuitive connection to cooking performance. Vista Window Design - Featuring an uninterrupted glass surface and deep tint, an edge-to-edge window presents a clean architectural profile while offering a clear panoramic view inside.

"From the very first sketches of the Marino Collection, we challenged ourselves to rethink the entire visual language of the modern kitchen," shares Moritz Merkert, ZLINE Director of Design. "Every angle, line, seam, and material choice had to be absolutely intentional in order to elevate the home cooking environment. True modern luxury is about making every physical interface deliberate, and Marino represents the perfect harmony of progressive technology and disciplined craftsmanship that will have an everlasting impact."

While elevated external aesthetics represent a distinct departure from previous generations, the Marino Collection retains the heavy-duty performance and culinary flexibility found across the established ZLINE Classic and Paramount series.

Gas range cooktops are outfitted with hand-crafted, high-BTU Italian burners designed for precise flame management, while oven cavities utilize tubular bake and broil burners engineered for optimal gas combustion and even heat distribution. Dual-fuel ovens feature the same fast preheating times and consistent convection cooking powered by digital thermostat technology that delivers maximum convenience with everyday cooking. Induction ranges, meanwhile, feature a nanotechnology-reinforced anti-scratch cooktop with a specialized anti-glare finish that minimizes reflections, improves visibility, and resists fingerprints, smudges, and oil buildup for a consistently polished look.

Yet, it's the modern upgrades within the Marino Collection that reshape the user interaction with each appliance, utilizing crisp lines and responsive hardware to deliver a confident kitchen presence.

"We designed this collection around the tactile touchpoints that connect the home chef to the appliance," Merkert explains. "Instead of using stock materials, we custom-sculpted the hardware and handles to fit the natural movement of the hand, and engineered the transition from the edge-to-edge tinted glass door to the stainless steel frame with uninterrupted precision. Even the backlighting on the control knobs was calibrated to communicate status while creating an intuitive, interactive experience. It is this level of bespoke manufacturing and attention to micro-details that makes Marino a true triumph in contemporary design."

By introducing the Marino Professional Range Collection to the premium appliance landscape, ZLINE successfully expands its product footprint to serve the growing modern design market. The collection offers a visually sophisticated alternative that marries clean, architectural style with proven mechanical endurance, fulfilling the company's core mission of bringing true attainable luxury to the contemporary home.

About ZLINE Kitchen and Bath

Founded in 2007 by President Andrew Zuro, ZLINE is a family-owned appliance company based in Reno, Nevada, with additional locations in Tennessee and Ohio. With American-based design, distribution, and support, ZLINE delivers elevated quality, reliable performance, and attainable luxury with industry-leading kitchen appliances and bath fixtures that are designed to unite form and function, combining premium materials and refined style to elevate everyday living.

SOURCE ZLINE Kitchen and Bath