ZLINE's New Freestanding Induction Ranges Deliver a Professional-Grade Cooktop Experience

Today's initial release, which maintains the signature craftsmanship and aesthetic of the Paramount Range Series, includes six 30-inch induction models available in standard stainless steel and ZLINE's Satin Stainless Steel, along with elegant Polished Gold and Champagne Bronze handle and knob accents through the company's award-winning Autograph Edition .

Later this year and into early 2026, ZLINE will expand the Paramount Induction lineup with a complete suite of 24-inch, 30-inch, and 36-inch ranges offered in additional finishes and design profiles, including black stainless steel, black matte and white matte doors, and additional Autograph accents. A full lineup of 48-inch dual oven induction ranges is also slated for release in 2026.

Paramount Induction Ranges pair powerful capability with a sleek, contemporary surface that transforms the at-home cooking experience. Unlike traditional gas or electric cooktops, ZLINE's induction technology heats cookware directly, enabling instantaneous response, rapid boiling and searing, and increased safety and energy efficiency.

The crown jewel is a matte glass cooktop engineered for long-term durability. ZLINE's nanotechnology-reinforced anti-scratch surface boasts a 7.5 rating on the Mohs hardness scale—stronger than quartz and comparable to high-carbon steel—while an anti-glare finish minimizes reflections and improves visibility. The coating also resists fingerprints, smudges, and oil buildup for a consistently polished look.

"With our latest induction technology, we're giving customers a smart, clean, and safe way to cook—one that reflects where the future of the kitchen is headed," says Brit Angelesco, ZLINE Executive Vice President. "Induction delivers fast heat generated directly into the cookware, resulting in energy efficiency and reduced heat loss. By bringing this performance to an attainable price point, we're providing advantages to multi-tasking kitchens and busy households where speed and precision matter."

Depending on size, ranges offer three, four, or five adaptable cooking zones, each equipped with nine heat levels for exact temperature control, from delicate melting to high-heat searing. A dedicated Power Boost mode provides an extra surge for rapid boiling or time-sensitive dishes. Each model is equipped with a bridge cooking zone function, allowing elements to be operated simultaneously to support larger cookware such as roasting pans and griddles.

Designed for both culinary enthusiasts and families, the induction surface delivers a safer way to cook by mitigating hot surfaces to the touch while making clean-up simple with a flat, flawless surface where spills don't burn—just wipe and go. Cooktops are also rigorously tested and certified non-toxic, meeting stringent European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) standards against 247 high-concern substances.

"From nanotechnology reinforcement to anti-glare matte coating—both deliberate engineering upgrades that offer added resilience compared to most glossy glass cooktops on the market—every detail was intentionally crafted to elevate control and potential," shares Moe Merkert, ZLINE Director of Design. "Our goal was to create one of the most responsive and visually sophisticated induction cooktops available, and thanks to countless hours of quality checks and intricate design adjustments, we're proud of the innovation our team has achieved."

While the induction cooktop itself represents the centerpiece of this innovation, each oven features the reliability of ZLINE's Paramount Dual Fuel models , including powerful electric convection cooking supported by high-speed fans, dual smooth glide racks, triple-layer insulated glass, halogen interior lighting, and digital thermostat technology for faster preheating. Customers will also benefit from an expansive Horizon-style oven window, premium knobs and rings, and ZLINE's signature range handles across all induction models.

With a wide selection of additional sizes and finishes arriving in the coming weeks, ZLINE Paramount Induction Ranges introduce forward-thinking performance grounded in a chef-inspired design profile—ideal for the home cook ready to modernize their kitchen with cutting-edge capability.

With ZLINE, luxury isn't meant to be left desired—it's meant to be attainable.

About ZLINE Kitchen and Bath

Founded in 2007 by President Andrew Zuro, ZLINE is a family-owned appliance company based in Reno, Nevada, with additional locations in Tennessee and Ohio. ZLINE provides an elevated luxury experience with industry-leading kitchen appliances and bath fixtures at an attainable price. Each collection is meticulously designed and shipped by Zuro and his team in the United States. With refined attention to detail and timeless style, ZLINE seamlessly enhances the spaces that mean the most.

SOURCE ZLINE Kitchen and Bath

