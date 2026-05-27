zLinq Announces New Telecom Lifecycle Management Platform, Redefining How Enterprises Manage Telecom

DENVER, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zLinq announced the launch of its Telecom Lifecycle Management platform, a new, fully integrated solution designed to help enterprises take control of their telecom environment, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency.

Built to address the growing complexity of enterprise telecom, zLinq Telecom Lifecycle Management brings together telecom management software, cost optimization, vendor management, and strategic advisory into a single operating model. The platform enables organizations to manage, optimize, and procure Voice and Data Connectivity, Unified Communications, and Contact Center solutions with full visibility and control.

"Enterprise telecom has become increasingly fragmented, making it difficult for organizations to maintain visibility and control as they grow," said Tatiana Finkelsteyn, CEO of zLinq. "We built this platform to give enterprises a real-time view across their telecom environment while creating the operational structure needed to manage telecom more strategically."

This foundation enables organizations to manage and govern their telecom environment within a single interface:

Telecom Management Software: Provides enterprises with a real-time, centralized system of record across telecom inventory, carriers, contracts, invoices, projects, and spend. Organizations gain visibility into their entire telecom environment while tracking cost optimization initiatives and operational activity through CFO ready reporting.

Optimization: Provides a structured approach to identifying and implementing savings through telecom expense audits, benchmarking, and ongoing cost governance. Organizations gain clarity into where spend is misaligned and how to correct it.

Staff Augmentation: Extends internal IT teams by managing day-to-day telecom operations, including MACDs, escalations, billing issues, and procurement. This reduces operational burden and frees up internal resources.

Advisory: Supports decision-making across WAN, Unified Communications, and Contact Center environments. Provides guidance on vendor selection, contract strategy, and implementation to align telecom with business priorities.

Invoice Processing: Consolidates invoices into a single, validated bill while managing payments and resolving discrepancies. Improves accuracy and reduces administrative overhead.

"Most telecom solutions focus on reporting, but Telecom Lifecycle Management is about execution and control," said Finkelsteyn. "By combining everything into a single suite, organizations gain much more visibility and accountability across their telecom environment. Our clients typically reduce telecom costs by 47% and over 90% of our customer retention reflects the long-term value organizations continue to see from the platform."

With Telecom Lifecycle Management, enterprises gain more than visibility. They gain control. zLinq customers have achieved 86% reduction in time spent managing telecom invoices and 33% reduction in telecom related outages by combining software, execution, and expertise, the platform transforms telecom from a fragmented cost center into a governed, strategic asset.

zLinq Telecom Lifecycle Management is available immediately to enterprise organizations seeking to improve telecom visibility, reduce operational complexity, and drive measurable financial outcomes.

About zLinq

zLinq helps enterprises take control of their telecom environment. By combining software and expertise, organizations can manage, optimize, and buy Voice and Data Connectivity, Unified Communications, and Contact Center solutions within a single operating model. Acting as a vendor-neutral extension of IT, zLinq enables organizations to reduce unnecessary spending, simplify operations, and ensure telecom supports business performance instead of holding it back.

Media Contact

Stewart Maurer

zLinq

[email protected]

(720) 8455805

www.zlinq.com

SOURCE zLinq