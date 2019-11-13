zLinq launches as a stand-alone company with a goal of transforming the experience of enterprise telecom

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- zLinq is proud to announce its formal launch after one year of incubation by sister company IQ Wired. zLinq deploys a combination of services and software to provide more efficient purchase, management, and optimization of telecommunications including Voice and Data Connectivity and Unified Communications.

CompTIA 2019 IT Industry Outlook estimates that telecom comprises 30% of the global IT market. Despite its size, the telecom industry consistently ranks lowest on client satisfaction scores by comparison to other areas of IT. zLinq was created to capitalize on the opportunity to innovate in this vast and underserved market.

As part of its offering, zLinq helps customers evolve telecom solutions to support rapidly changing expectations on the part of both customers and employees. "The telecommunications industry often feels painfully opaque and convoluted for IT and business managers who haven't spent their careers in it. We've studied it relentlessly and staked our business on the ability to systematically identify opportunities to achieve better outcomes," says zLinq CEO Tatiana Finkelsteyn. "zLinq offers unparalleled expertise in strategic growth decisions in areas of network design and unified communications strategy."

Over the past year, zLinq's Telecom Lifecycle Management offering has also resulted in significant cost savings for customers across a wide range of industries. Their data has been compiled and made available as an enterprise telecommunications savings calculator to help business managers project their efficiency potential with zLinq's offerings.

zLinq is a sister company of Denver-based IQ Wired, a trusted single-source advisor in the management of enterprise telecommunications and technology which will continue covering a broad scope of telecommunications and technology solutions whereas zLinq will maintain a laser focus on telecommunications only. zLinq will continue to utilize IQ Wired as a strategic partner enabling access to its master agent portfolio. Finkelsteyn also serves as IQ Wired's Board Chair.

zLinq provides an overlay telecom lifecycle management solution that fixes deficiencies around customer service, lack of transparency, complex processes and high costs. In parallel, it evaluates and implements innovations like software tools, data analytics and integrations with the ultimate goal of transforming the telecom industry. To learn more about zLinq, please visit: https://getzlinq.com

Founded in 2003, IQ Wired has a proven track record of partnering with clients to solve business problems by using technology to bridge the gap. IQ Wired is one of the largest, most admired women-owned and run Telecom and Technology brokerage/consulting firms in the country. To learn more about IQ Wired, please visit: https://iqwired.net

