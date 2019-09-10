ZLONGAME Launches Second Galaxy - an Open-world Sci-fi MMO

Neo-European Federation: Classic and simple design with a heavy emphasis on missiles for weapons

Classic and simple design with a heavy emphasis on missiles for weapons Economic Community of Dawn: Flexible ship design with blasters as their main weapons

Flexible ship design with blasters as their main weapons Oracle Empire: Grandiose and curvilinear design that makes full use of laser cannons

Grandiose and curvilinear design that makes full use of laser cannons Republic of Svarus: Simple and rough design with magnetic railguns

Simple and rough design with magnetic railguns United Solar Systems of Hygara: Classic streamline design featuring balanced use of all weapon types

"Both PC and console players have had their fair share of sci-fi masterpieces over the years, but up until now, the genre hasn't been adequately represented on mobile devices," says ZLONGAME. "This changes today as Second Galaxy's fully-3D open world gives mobile players just as good an experience as PC and console players have enjoyed for decades, thus gaining the praise from editors on both the App Store and Google Play Store, industry experts, and players all around the world. Second Galaxy will immerse players into its expansive and seamless universe with its jaw-dropping graphics, seamlessly never-ending deep space, and thousands of galaxies and stars to come across."

At its core, Second Galaxy is truly an open-world sci-fi game where players are given a high degree of freedom stretching beyond 1,000 light-years and consisting of over 50,000 stars and 5,000 galaxies filled with wormholes, space stations, black holes, dark matter, and all manner of celestial bodies and man-made facilities to explore. By traversing through wormholes and reaching the unknown reaches of the universe, players can encounter numerous random events, some of which may lead to encounters with players who are on the same mission, thus forming new events. Much like the dauntingly vast sea of stars surrounding you, the scale of the gameplay possibilities to be explored in this game are truly astronomical.

With such a vast universe to explore, players are going to need a little help from their friends, or at least other players they can be friendly with for mutually beneficial reasons. Scattered across Second Galaxy, players will find several neutral trading planets as well as an underground black market where real-time dynamic transactions can be carried out. Players will want to familiarize themselves with these locations, especially if they're about to participate in one of Second Galaxy's large-scale battles.

For more information and to keep track of all upcoming events, please visit the following links:

Second Galaxy Website: https://secondgalaxy.zlongame.com

https://secondgalaxy.zlongame.com Second Galaxy Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/secondgalaxy

Second Galaxy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/secondgalaxy_global/

About ZLONGAME

ZLONGAME has consistently been the fastest-growing mobile games company in the world for the past three years, specializing in both developing and publishing mobile games for the global market. Our headquarters are located in Beijing, China, and we currently have offices in Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul, with development centers in Beijing and Shanghai. To date, we have launched games in over 30 countries and regions around the world, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia.

SOURCE ZLONGAME