Zluri Launches AI and Access Management Features to Enhance SaaS Management

MILPITAS, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zluri , a leading unified SaaS management platform, today announced the launch and integration of AI capabilities designed to provide SaaS stack insights, automate tasks, and enhance the overall user experience.

Today, managing an organization's SaaS stack requires more effort than it should as many companies still rely on manual or partially automated SaaS management processes. In addition, increasing security risks from Shadow IT and Shadow AI compound the effort to manage SaaS apps.

AI-Powered Features

Zluri Co-Pilot: The Co-Pilot is an ask-me-anything experience that enables admins to quickly and easily obtain insights and analyze their SaaS stack. The Co-Pilot also allows users to perform quick actions, access contextual documentation, and receive generative answers to their questions without navigating through their internal UI. The Co-Pilot is a powerful tool that enhances the Zluri customer experience.

Smart Contract AI: Eliminates the manual effort typically associated with reviewing contracts. Zluri's automated contract reading tool automatically extracts comprehensive data points, such as exact license line items from multiple apps, cost and discount details, and true-up scenarios including the ability to auto-read data points from each contract.

"We are thrilled to introduce these AI-powered features to aid organizations in better managing their SaaS stack," said Zluri's Chief Technology Officer, Chaithanya Yambari. "These capabilities improve company growth and productivity, and help IT departments accelerate strategic decision making on their spending. In addition, we've also improved our abilities to detect shadow AI so organizations can restrict high-risk applications and implement appropriate policies & controls."

In addition to its new AI-powered features, Zluri upgraded its access reviews. Access reviews now possess three main capabilities: AI access risk intelligence, multi-level reviews for privileged access scenarios, and automation of remediation through workflows.

Chaithanya continued, "Our access management capabilities cover over 200 apps with more than 3,000 actions to automate provisioning and de-provisioning, providing fine-grained control and setting us apart from our competitors."

To learn more about Zluri's AI-powered features and how they can transform your SaaS management strategy, please visit www.zluri.com .

About Zluri

Zluri is a unified SaaS management platform that offers modern enterprises a single source of truth for applications, users and access. Our innovative solution drives IT cost management, faster growth and improved security and compliance by enabling IT and security teams to discover 100% of Shadow IT, automate employee onboarding and off-boarding, manage access requests and streamline access reviews for SaaS applications - all within a single, integrated platform.

