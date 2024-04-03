Zluri Revolutionizes SaaS Security with Groundbreaking 'Privacy Vault'

Introduces advanced data protection measures to safeguard customer information

MILPITAS, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zluri , a leading SaaS management platform, has unveiled a significant enhancement to its security infrastructure with the introduction of the innovative 'privacy vault.' This addition marks a significant milestone, making Zluri one of the first platforms in the SaaS management, Identity Security, and Access Management space to implement such advanced security measures, reinforcing its commitment to bolstering security and zero-trust policies.

In today's ever-evolving threat landscape, the protection of customer-sensitive data is paramount. Fortified with near end-to-end encryption, Zluri's privacy vault for PII adds an extra layer, ensuring compliance with the highest data protection standards.

What does enhanced PII security mean for customers?

Best-In-Class Data Privacy and Security : Zluri's privacy vault employs stringent security measures, making sensitive data significantly harder for malicious actors to access by isolating it within a zero-trust secure environment.

: Zluri's privacy vault employs stringent security measures, making sensitive data significantly harder for malicious actors to access by isolating it within a zero-trust secure environment. Bring Your Own Key (BYOK): Our PII data privacy vault supports Bring Your Own Key (BYOK), allowing our customers to bring and manage their encryption keys. This empowers organizations to retain control over their data encryption, offering an additional layer of data ownership and security.

Our PII data privacy vault supports Bring Your Own Key (BYOK), allowing our customers to bring and manage their encryption keys. This empowers organizations to retain control over their data encryption, offering an additional layer of data ownership and security. Your Right to be Forgotten : Centralizing sensitive data within Zluri's privacy vault enables customers to maintain an accurate inventory and ensures the total deletion of any sensitive or personal data upon request, in compliance with data protection regulations.

: Centralizing sensitive data within Zluri's privacy vault enables customers to maintain an accurate inventory and ensures the total deletion of any sensitive or personal data upon request, in compliance with data protection regulations. Data Residency Support: Zluri's privacy vault supports data residency requirements, allowing customers to choose the geographic region for storing their sensitive information, ensuring compliance with regional data protection regulations.

Key tenets of Zluri's privacy vault architecture include:

Tokenization : PII undergoes tokenization within the privacy vault, replacing sensitive information with non-sensitive tokens to ensure the original PII remains inaccessible.

: PII undergoes tokenization within the privacy vault, replacing sensitive information with non-sensitive tokens to ensure the original PII remains inaccessible. De-Identification : Advanced de-identification techniques anonymize PII data by removing personally identifiable attributes while retaining data utility, enhancing privacy.

: Advanced de-identification techniques anonymize PII data by removing personally identifiable attributes while retaining data utility, enhancing privacy. Encryption : Strong encryption algorithms safeguard PII within the vault, ensuring the confidentiality of stored data.

: Strong encryption algorithms safeguard PII within the vault, ensuring the confidentiality of stored data. Role-Based Access Controls : Strict role-based access controls govern access to the privacy vault, limiting it to authorized personnel to minimize the risk of unauthorized data exposure.

: Strict role-based access controls govern access to the privacy vault, limiting it to authorized personnel to minimize the risk of unauthorized data exposure. Logging and Monitoring : Comprehensive logging and monitoring capabilities track access and modifications within the vault, facilitating prompt identification of any suspicious activity.

: Comprehensive logging and monitoring capabilities track access and modifications within the vault, facilitating prompt identification of any suspicious activity. Regular Security Audits: Zluri conducts regular security audits, including vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, to ensure the resilience of the privacy vault against evolving threats.

"Enhancing security posture in modern SaaS platforms is more critical than ever before," said Zluri's Chief Technology Officer, Chaithanya Yambari. "By introducing our privacy vault, we are not only meeting but exceeding industry standards, safeguarding customer data, and staying ahead of evolving threats."

About Zluri

Zluri is a comprehensive SaaS management platform designed to empower modern enterprises with full visibility and control over their SaaS applications, access, and costs. Our innovative solution enables IT and security teams to effortlessly discover 100% of Shadow IT, optimize cost, and govern all user access. With our patented AuthKnox engine, we establish a unified data fabric for SaaS, complemented by built-in iPaaS and workflow automation, delivering unparalleled control and efficiency.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Kristen Hoff

SkyPR

978-407-9283

[email protected]

SOURCE Zluri