Zūm Drivers and Mechanics Avert Strike, Ratify First Contract with Teamsters Local 174

Yellow bus service in the Seattle School District once again provided exclusively by Teamsters

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a round of good news for Seattle School District families, the threat of a school bus driver strike is gone: this weekend, Zūm school bus drivers and mechanics overwhelmingly ratified their first contract as members of Teamsters Local 174. Two weeks ago, the group of 150 members had voted to authorize a strike, and that strong move led to a deal that the members voted by 97 percent to ratify on Saturday. This new contract means that Seattle School District (SSD) yellow bus service will be provided exclusively by Teamster members working at Zūm and First Student.

SSD bus service had been performed by First Student as the sole provider until the 2022-2023 school year, when the district awarded half the routes to California-based Zūm. Zūm began hiring drivers who quickly expressed a desire to join Teamsters Local 174, hoping to achieve a contract on par with the one covering First Student Teamsters performing the same work. After months of negotiations, the contract ratified this weekend meets – and in some places exceeds – the standard set in the First Student contract.

"It was crucial that this group win a strong contract to protect the school bus industry standard in Seattle, and these brand-new Teamsters' solidarity and strength accomplished that goal," said Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "Zūm seems to generally be a good employer, but new equipment and a nice breakroom do not make up for underpaid employees with insufficient benefits. Thankfully, after the Company was forced to realize their workers were willing to go on strike for a first contract, Zūm management stepped up to the plate and agreed to a contract our members were proud to vote for. This agreement is a victory for all involved and will continue to improve the lives of the people responsible for transporting our most precious cargo – our children."

The strong first agreement includes all the bells and whistles of a Teamster contract: meaningful wage increases, improved medical coverage, union retirement, paid holidays, grievance procedure, language protecting workers who honor picket lines, and more. The newly ratified agreement fully protects the industry standard for school bus work in the Seattle School District, in a major victory for workers. The contract lasts through August 31, 2026.

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,400 working men and women in the Seattle area. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

