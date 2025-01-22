ZM TRUCKS ANNOUNCES FIRST NORTH AMERICAN MANUFACTURING PLANT AND NEW REGIONAL HEADQUARTERS IN FONTANA, CALIFORNIA

FONTANA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZM Trucks, North America's newest zero-emissions commercial truck brand, proudly announces the establishment of its first North American manufacturing plant in Fontana, California. This significant milestone also marks the relocation of the company's regional headquarters to the Fontana facility, solidifying its commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions in the United States. The newly constructed facility spans 9.67 acres with a 210,000-square-foot factory floor and is located about 49 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

ZM Trucks Announces New Manufacturing Plant and Regional Headquarters in Fontana, CA at 10271 Almond Avenue.

The manufacturing plant will serve as the cornerstone of ZO Motors' U.S. operations through its subsidiary, ZM Trucks, supporting the production of a diverse portfolio of zero-emission products. Initially, this will include electric commercial trucks, terminal tractors, and airport ground service equipment under the ZM Trucks brand. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to begin production in the first half of 2025.

"Our new Fontana facility reflects ZO Motors' commitment to the U.S. market and sustainable innovation," said Joost de Vries, CEO of ZO Motors. "This expansion allows us to deliver zero-emission solutions that lower total cost of ownership and drive long-term value for our customers."

ZO Motors has already announced its cutting-edge manufacturing plant in Cambodia, which will be instrumental in supplying the Asian Pacific markets. The addition of the Fontana plant underscores the company's strategic commitment to scaling its operations in regional markets and grow its global footprint.

The new regional headquarters and manufacturing facility in Fontana are expected to create significant job opportunities in the region while reinforcing ZO Motors' mission to lead the transition to cleaner, more sustainable transportation solutions.

For more information about ZO Motors and its ZM Truck commercial vehicle brand, please visit ZMTrucks.com.

About ZO Motors

ZO Motors is a global leader in zero-emission commercial vehicles, dedicated to delivering sustainable transportation solutions for industries including commercial vehicle, port and aviation ground logistics as well as transit and tourist transportation. With manufacturing facilities in Asia and North America, ZO Motors is at the forefront of innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to reducing environmental impact.

About ZM Trucks

ZM Trucks, a subsidiary of ZO Motors, is a global leader in innovative new-energy commercial vehicles. Originating from Japan, the company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of intelligent new-energy commercial vehicles with powertrain choices that include Battery Electric, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric and to be announced Hydrogen ICE. ZM Trucks' commercial vehicles are entering the following new markets during 2024: North America, South America, and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit ZMTrucks.com.

