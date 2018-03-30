ZMac Transportation Solutions Adopts Truckstop.com's LoadPay as Payment Platform

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop.com, leader in transportation technology and load board solutions, has announced that ZMac Transportation Solutions, a leading transportation brokerage, has adopted LoadPay as their payment method for carriers. LoadPay is the leading freight payment platform in the transportation industry, which offers brokers a way to automate their payments process for free and provide a turnkey quick pay program to their carriers.

Truckstop.com's LoadPay chosen by ZMac as payment platform. Truckstop.com's LoadPay payment platform offers convenient mobile solution.

"Truckstop.com's LoadPay is a game-changing solution for brokers and carriers," says Paris Cole, CEO at Truckstop.com. "We are experiencing tremendous growth and industry adoption for LoadPay. Brokers, such as ZMac, are adopting LoadPay so they can streamline their back-office payments process, attract capacity and improve carrier relations, and eliminate check, ACH and wire fees. Payment platforms such as LoadPay have been widely adopted in other industries, but the freight industry has been slower to automate these processes. Truckstop's LoadPay is leading the way in solving these big payment pain points that each party in the transaction experiences."

ZMac wanted to reduce time and effort their employees spent fielding payment inquiries from carriers and factoring companies. By adopting LoadPay, ZMac can streamline back-office payments processes and focus on revenue-generating activities. ZMac was also attracted to LoadPay's turnkey transactional quick pay program called PayMeNow™, a solution that offers payment options such as same day ACH, next day ACH, wire transfer and fuel cards.

"The biggest benefit of us outsourcing our payment process to LoadPay is the ability to focus on revenue-generating activities instead of answering phone calls from carriers or factoring companies… wondering where their payments are," says Matt Ziegler, President of ZMac Transportation Solutions. "LoadPay automates all of that for us."

Truckstop.com is proud to work with industry leaders like ZMac to provide innovative payment solutions to the freight community.

About Truckstop.com Truckstop.com is the world's most trusted load board and freight marketplace for drivers to find loads at the best rates, brokers to increase capacity, and shippers to manage freight. With Truckstop.com, brokers can post loads, carriers can search for available loads in real-time, and shippers can match their freight with the right person. For over 20 years, Truckstop.com has helped carriers, brokers, and shippers successfully run their businesses and find a better way to move freight. Visit www.truckstop.com to learn more.

About ZMAC:

ZMac Transportation Solutions was founded in 2010 and is a leading transportation and logistics services company located in Racine, Wisconsin. ZMac offers flatbed, less-than-truckload (LTL), and over-dimensional freight through a prequalified pool of thousands of carriers from every corner of the country.

Media Contact : Industry Relations : Jamie Boyer Brent Hutto 192560@email4pr.com 192560@email4pr.com (208) 674-6052 (205) 886-5565



ZMac Contact:

Matt Ziegler

192560@email4pr.com

(262) 833-5976



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zmac-transportation-solutions-adopts-truckstopcoms-loadpay-as-payment-platform-300621941.html

SOURCE Truckstop.com