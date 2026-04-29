zMaticoo × LIHUHU: Global Casual Game Monetization Growth

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From Ho Chi Minh to global markets, zMaticoo has partnered with LIHUHU — a leading Vietnamese casual game developer with over 1.2M worldwide DAU across the US, EU, LATAM and Southeast Asia — to elevate their global monetization strategy since 2025. Focused on protecting premium in‑game user experience, the collaboration addresses diverse regional traffic features and multi‑ad‑unit optimization through full SDK integration, Prebid header bidding access, and tailored operational strategies for both mature and emerging markets.

Leveraging zMaticoo's full‑stack ad tech infrastructure and real‑time data analytics, LIHUHU has achieved noticeable improvements in monetization efficiency across all core regions. zMaticoo now stands as one of LIHUHU's top‑performing mediation adapters, with technical cooperation expanding steadily from basic SDK implementation to advanced header bidding solutions for long‑term scalable growth.

Both teams continue their strategic partnership, driving sustainable, high‑quality global growth for casual games with innovative, user‑first monetization technologies.

SOURCE zMaticoo