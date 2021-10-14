ZmBIZI is the First Smartphone Brand in the US to Accept Contactless Payments

Contactless payments, which had already been gaining traction before the COVID-19 pandemic, have become ubiquitous over the last 18 months. Until now, merchants needed to purchase purpose-made hardware and software to ensure they could reliably accept contactless payments. With the Z2, these merchants have an all-in-one solution built into a $550 smartphone. 1

Following the successful introduction of the Visa Tap to Phone pilot in Washington, D.C. in June 2021, ZmBIZI is currently conducting additional programs in Los Angeles, CA and Atlanta, GA ahead of full commercial availability in early 2022.

"This is not just another smartphone," said Alpesh Patel, co-founder and CEO of ZmBIZI. "We know the world does not need another phone – but as a minority-owned business it is not about the power of the camera or how a phone is able to fold; it is about creating direct impact for small businesses in communities across the U.S. by putting the power of payments directly into their hands."

In addition to being a payments solution for merchants, the smartphone comes with a built-in proprietary rewards system that pays users for shopping, sharing, and searching on their Z2. On average, users will be able to earn $10 per month from regular usage. Reward points can be redeemed into cash via a Visa Debit Card, which can be used at any ATM or store.

Pre-orders are now available at ZmBIZI.com.

About ZmBIZI

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, ZmBIZI is home to the flagship Z2 smartphone. The minority-run company has unified mobile hardware, social purpose and cutting-edge fintech with the release of its first flagship smartphone, the Z2. ZmBIZI's mission is to recognize, respect and reward users for their mobile screen interactions. ZmBIZI's name pays homage to the great African river, the Zambezi, while also referencing its business applications and ease of use. Learn more at ZmBIZI.com.

1 Terms and conditions apply. Please visit ZmBIZI.com for more information.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE ZmBIZI