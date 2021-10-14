ZmBIZI Launches its Flagship Z2 Smartphone, the First Phone that Pays You Back for Everyday Use

ZmBIZI is the "phone that pays you." Users can now earn an average of $10 per month in cash rewards for the searching, sharing and shopping they do in the ZmBIZI app ecosystem. Every Z2 phone comes with its own free Visa Debit Card, ensuring the user can redeem and spend their rewards anywhere that accepts Visa. In addition, the ZmBIZI Z2 is also a smart point-of-sale terminal; for the first time, approved U.S. small businesses can now accept contactless payments directly on their ZmBIZI smartphone 1 .

The Z2 is ZmBIZI's first full-production handset following a successful beta program with more than 1000 of its Z1 model units sold. The Z1 introduced ZmBIZI's technology for accepting TAP and PAY™ directly from Visa and Mastercard as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay. In conjunction with Visa, ZmBIZI became the first smartphone brand in the U.S. to accept contactless payments via the Visa Tap to Phone pilot in Washington, D.C. in June 2021.

"ZmBIZI is harnessing the power of today's mobile economy and sharing that revenue with its users," said Alpesh Patel, co-founder and CEO of ZmBIZI. "As a minority-owned business, we are thrilled to pioneer this space and lower barriers to accessibility with a new revolutionary category in smartphone technology."

In addition to its unique fintech integrations, the Z2 also features powerful hardware at an accessible price point. Whether you're listening to music, watching movies, or gaming, the ZmBIZI Z2 is ready with its 6.67" FHD+ display and a 4400mAH battery that can keep up with even the heaviest usage.

For memories that are meant to be remembered forever, the ZmBIZI Z2 comes with a 64MP quad camera, equipped with portrait mode, night mode, beauty mode, HDR and more. Switch to video mode and users can leverage specialized, never-before-seen Interactive Gesture video technology and editing for an immersive experience.

Pricing and availability

The Z2 comes in a unique Purple or classic Dark Gray with its signature transparent back; it features 128GB of storage and 8 GB of memory for just $550, with the option of monthly instalment packages powered by StreetCred Capital. The ZmBIZI Z2 is available for pre-order now on www.zmbizi.com ahead of its official on sale date in early November.

Every Z2 smartphone comes with free shipping, one-year warranty, one-year anti-theft insurance, anti-virus support, one-year cloud storage, a screen protector/case, headset and charger.

About ZmBIZI

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, ZmBIZI is home to the flagship Z2 smartphone. The minority-run company has unified mobile hardware, social purpose and cutting-edge fintech with the release of its first flagship smartphone, the Z2. ZmBIZI's mission is to recognize, respect and reward users for their mobile screen interactions. ZmBIZI's name pays homage to the great African river, the Zambezi, while also referencing its business applications and ease of use. Learn more at ZmBIZI.com.

1 Terms and conditions apply. Please visit ZmBIZI.com for more information.

