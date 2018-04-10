ZMG | Ruckus Factory Completes Acquisition of OTT Platform Accelerated Media

More and more broadcasters are looking for turnkey solutions to enter the OTT space with their news and weather content. By combining WatchMode's OTT technology and ad buying services with ZMG | Ruckus Factory's proven content and distribution model, the combined company will offer best-of-breed solutions for media organizations looking to expand their content offerings. Together, ZMG and WatchMode will deliver complete OTT entry for AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Google and Yahoo TV and super-serve local cord-cutting and cord-never audiences around the world.

"Today marks another critical milestone for ZMG as we transition the company from a video content incubator with studios in New York and Chicago to a multi-platform content creation, distribution and monetization company," said Steve Charlier, CEO of ZMG.

"Our content team is already a leader in news and lifestyle video creation for digital platforms, surpassing 60 million monthly views. We are excited to bring that success to local broadcasters across a first-class connected TV experience," said Greg Morey, EVP of ZMG.

"We are thrilled to be a part of ZMG," said Lesa Bannon, former CEO of Accelerated Media. "A lot has changed in the TV landscape since we displayed our first OTT app at CES in 2008. This acquisition combines our deep knowledge of the industry with ZMG's innovative technology and understanding of local news. Our clients will benefit from upgraded apps with better features to drive higher engagement and revenue." Bannon joins ZMG effective immediately to continue growing WatchMode's B2B media strategy.

Zazoom, LLC (d/b/a ZMG | Ruckus Factory) is a leader in news and lifestyle video creation. ZMG delivers in excess of 1,000 original, topical video stories each month to the most respected media sites around the world.

