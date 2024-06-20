ZMI Management Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of ZIMHI™ from DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation; Partners with FFF Enterprises as Sole Distributor

Strategic acquisition to expand availability and fulfill unmet need for opioid and fentanyl overdose solutions.

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZMI Pharma, Inc. today announced that it has finalized the acquisition of all strategic assets necessary to manufacture ZIMHI™, including all patents, inventory, automated assembly systems, and the services of two members of the legacy management team. The business was purchased in its entirety as part of a section 363 sale in the Federal Bankruptcy court. Further, it announced that it has entered into an agreement with pharmaceutical distributor FFF Enterprises to act as the exclusive distributor of ZIMHI™. ZMI Pharma, Inc. is the manufacturer of record for the product.

ZIMHI™ is an opioid antagonist indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, including fentanyl poisoning, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression in adult and pediatric patients. ZIMHI™ is intended for immediate administration as emergency therapy in settings where opioids may be present. ZIMHI™ offers the highest dose of naloxone available as an intramuscular injection (5 mg/0.5 mL naloxone hydrochloride solution), and is packaged in a single-dose, pre-filled syringe. It is available by prescription.

ZIMHI™ is currently available for purchase from FFF Enterprises for the public interest price of $44.00 per two-dose carton. In order to ensure an uninterrupted supply to customers, ZMI Pharma, Inc. plans to resume the manufacture of ZIMHI™ from its new production facility in Carlsbad, California, in October 2024.

John Jellinek, Chief Executive Officer of ZMI Pharma, Inc., commented:

"We are excited to be the new manufacturer of ZIMHI™, a medication critical to combating the opioid epidemic in this country. Its high concentration of naloxone and effective delivery system makes ZIMHI™ a crucial tool in the fight against the rising tide of fentanyl poisonings. Our partnership with FFF Enterprises will ensure competitive pricing and timely delivery for our customers, saving countless lives."

Patrick M. Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of FFF Enterprises, Inc., family of companies, commented:

"We are pleased to be selected as the exclusive distributor of ZIMHI™. As a result of this agreement, FFF Enterprises is the only pharmaceutical distributor in the U.S. to carry a complete portfolio of naloxone product formulations–including 3 mg, 4 mg, and 8 mg nasal sprays. Our partnership with ZMI Pharma, Inc. solidifies our position as a one-stop shop for states and local communities who are looking for targeted, effective ways to save lives."

For further information, visit: https://zimhi.com

About ZMI Pharma, Inc.

ZMI Pharma, Inc. is a newly-formed California corporation founded by Richard Hertzberg, John Jellinek, and Sam Kabbani. The founders have significant backgrounds in the life sciences and addiction management businesses, and the management of research and development programs. ZMI Pharma, Inc. will be producing the device in Carlsbad, California, beginning in October 2024. Current inventories of the device are available from FFF to fulfill existing needs until the new facility is up and running.

About FFF Enterprises

Since 1988, FFF has been recognized as the nation's leading supplier of critical-care biopharmaceuticals, plasma products (including albumin, intravenous immune globulin and coagulation products) and vaccines. FFF is also known for Helping Healthcare Care®, with a flawless safety track record and an unwavering commitment to customer-driven innovation. Our customers enjoy access to a nationwide salesforce with local representatives, and on-call infusion, specialty pharmacy and reimbursement advisors. With partners that include the largest and most influential GPOs and more than five billion dollars in annual sales, FFF has earned its reputation as the largest and most trusted distributor of human blood products, vaccines and critical-care biopharmaceutical products in the United States.

For further information, visit: https://fffenterprises.com/

