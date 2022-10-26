ZMicro Launches SWaP-Optimized ZX1C 18 Airborne Server

ZX1C-18 delivers unprecedented performance per pound in a 1U form factor with three PCIe slots

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZMicro today announced its ZX1C-18 rackmount server for airborne and military applications. Optimized for Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP), the ZX1C-18 features the Intel 3rd generation Xeon scalable processors. It provides nearly 50% performance improvement and more than double the memory capacity of the previous generation.

ZMicro's ZX1C-18 rackmount server for airborne and military applications delivers unprecedented performance per pound in a 1U form factor with three PCIe slots.

"The performance per pound of the new ZX1C-18 is unprecedented in a 1U form factor which features an 18" depth and weighs less than half that of alternative solutions," said Jason Wade, President of ZMicro. "The smaller size allows easier maintenance when customers need to disconnect cables from the I/O in the rear. But we are also seeing customers use this server in new ways. For example, we've seen them install the ZX1C-18 in transit cases and hand-carry them for field applications."

Reliability is always a concern for airborne and military applications. In addition to extensive environmental reliability testing, the ZX1C-18 addresses an often-overlooked customer pain point— CMOS battery failure—with an innovative design. The CMOS battery is responsible for preserving system configuration settings when the computer is cut off from external power. When the battery fails, at best, this will cause mission delays and frustration; at worst, it can cause a scrapped mission. The ZX1C-18 relocates the CMOS battery to an easily accessible location so that it can be replaced in minutes rather than hours or days. Additionally, it includes circuitry that actively monitors battery health.

A significant advantage of the ZX1C is that the motherboard architecture allows for two full-size PCIe add-in cards and one half-size. This allows for greater flexibility of the base system to enable customer-specific configurations. For example, one customer may choose a double-slot high-performance GPU to maximize the number of CUDA cores. In contrast, another customer may combine a GPU, a video ingest card and an ethernet card. The ZX1C enables customers to mix and match add-in cards to accommodate their needs. An upgraded power supply handles the large power draw required to support high-performance processors and add-ons in the system. There is also room for up to four of ZMicro's TranzPak 1 removable NVMe drives at up to 8 TB each.

About ZMicro

ZMicro provides rugged computing solutions for military and industrial applications. The company offers off-the-shelf, customizable, built-to-spec military-grade computers, displays, storage, and video enhancement systems. All products are manufactured on-site at ZMicro's AS9100-certified facility at its San Diego, California headquarters. In business since 1986, the company's rugged computing products have been deployed in military, industrial and medical platforms worldwide. For more information, visit www.zmicro.com.

Media Contact:

ZMicro

Pauline Shulman

[email protected]

415-375-0303

SOURCE ZMicro