ZNSHINE SOLAR Supplies Modules for Cherry Valley I PV Project in the United States

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ZNSHINE

Mar 25, 2026, 00:12 ET

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZNSHINE SOLAR, a globally recognized Tier 1 photovoltaic manufacturer, has announced its contribution of 155.735 MW of high-efficiency modules to the 185.035 MW (DC) Cherry Valley I PV Project in Cherry Valley, Arkansas.

The project has an AC capacity of 135 MW and achieved financial close on February 21, 2025, through non-recourse financing and term loan arrangements provided by U.S. Bank. It is scheduled for commissioning on April 22, 2026.

Project Highlights:

  • Total Capacity: 185.035 MW (DC) / 135 MW (AC)
  • Module Supply: ZNSHINE SOLAR (155.735 MW), Hounen Solar (29.3 MW)
  • Inverter Supplier: Sungrow
  • Development: Adapture Renewables & TED Renewables
  • EPC Contractor: SOLV Energy

About ZNSHINE SOLAR

ZNSHINE SOLAR is a BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV module manufacturer and a PVEL Top Performer, with over a decade of global experience in photovoltaic manufacturing and project delivery. The company continues to provide reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions across utility-scale, commercial, and distributed generation markets worldwide.

SOURCE ZNSHINE

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