ZO® Skin Health Appoints Industry Veteran Justin Skala as CEO to Continue Strong Growth

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZO® Skin Health, a premium clinical dermatological skincare brand distributed globally through physicians and skincare professionals, today announced the appointment of Justin Skala as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Skala brings more than 35 years of leadership experience growing high efficacy products through the professional channel, including driving the expansion of the personal care category over his tenure at Colgate-Palmolive, Inc. (NYSE: CL). He succeeds Mark Williams who will continue to serve the company on its Board of Directors.

"Justin brings incredible experience fueling the growth of iconic personal care brands and successfully introducing innovative new products to market. His experience and commitment to serving patients with clinically efficacious regimens will be immensely valuable in driving continued growth at ZO® Skin Health," said Board Chair Todd Hirsch. "We are grateful to Mark for his many contributions to the company over the years and look forward to continue working together in his role as a member of the Board."

Mr. Skala joins ZO® Skin Health from Standard Industries, a global leader in building solutions, solar technology and chemical products, where he served as Executive Chair of Standard Building Solutions and CEO of BMI Group. Previously, he served in various executive leadership roles at Colgate-Palmolive, Inc., where he led global strategy and growth for the company's vast portfolio of oral, personal, skin care, home care and pet nutrition products. Mr. Skala also sits on the board of Yum! Brands.

"ZO® Skin Health is a pioneer in ensuring patients receive not only the most efficacious products, but also get maximal results from them by fostering the relationship between providers and their patients. I've long admired Dr. Obagi's vision for redefining the concept of skincare and could not be more excited to join this incredible team," said Mr. Skala. "I'm energized by the opportunity to continue expanding our product line and deepening our relationships with our network of physicians and their patients."

"I am immensely proud of what we have built at ZO® Skin Health over the years and am grateful for such a wonderful partnership with our visionary founder Dr. Zein Obagi and the exceptional leadership team," said Mr. Williams.

Founded in 2007 by world-renowned dermatologist Dr. Zein Obagi, the company continues to support its mission of providing healthy skin for all, regardless of age, ethnicity, unique skin condition or skin type, while utilizing the power of science to help pave the way for breakthroughs in skincare.

"I have spent my entire life dedicated to helping patients have healthy skin through. Every year hundreds of thousands of patients benefit from our products and protocols – with their high-quality ingredients, tested formulas, exclusive medical protocols, and trusted recommendations," said Dr. Zein Obagi. "I look forward to working with Justin on the continued growth of ZO® Skin Health throughout the global medical community."

ZO® Skin Health develops and delivers innovative skincare solutions that optimize skin health based on the latest advances in skin therapy technologies, unique delivery systems, bioengineered complexes and exclusive formulations. By providing comprehensive skincare programs for physicians and their patients, ZO® bridges the gap between therapeutic treatments and daily care, allowing patients to experience continuously healthy skin regardless of their age, ethnicity or unique skin condition. For more information, please visit www.zoskinhealth.com.

