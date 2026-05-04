ZOA® Energy Enters Its Next Chapter with Real, Everyday Energy with New Campaign, Packaging Refresh and Seasonal Flavor Launch

New creative platform highlights the brand's evolution, celebrates how people show up everyday and the energy behind it

CHICAGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOA Energy is entering a new chapter of growth with the launch of its new equity campaign, "You Can't Fake This Kind of Energy," alongside updated packaging and the introduction of its newest limited-edition flavor, Shave Ice.

ZOA® Energy launches new equity campaign “You Can’t Fake This Kind of Energy”.

Together, these milestones represent a unified brand moment for ZOA that reflects how people actually live, move and show up everyday, while reinforcing the brand's place in a competitive energy category. In a space often defined by extremes, ZOA is doubling down on authenticity and carving out its own lane rooted in momentum and intention.

Developed in partnership with Chicago-based creative agency Highdive, the platform was built around a single honest insight: people performing at their best aren't chasing extremes, they're finding their rhythm. In a category long defined by louder, faster, harder, Highdive flipped the script. "You Can't Fake This Kind of Energy" positions ZOA not as another shot of hype, but as a way to help you enter - and stay in - flow throughout the day. Through real people and real moments — from a dad balancing time with his daughter to creators navigating packed, fast-moving schedules — the campaign shows that ZOA delivers energy built for the rhythm of everyday life, all day. This marks the first work to come out of the Highdive partnership and will live across social and digital channels. See the campaign here.

"ZOA has always been about showing up as your best self, and this next chapter reflects that in an honest and relatable way," said Tracey Bien Schenck, Senior Director of Marketing, Non-Alcoholic Brands at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "With 'You Can't Fake This Kind of Energy,' we're celebrating the real energy it takes to navigate everyday life while making sure our brand shows up in a way that feels true to that."

This shift is reinforced by ZOA's refreshed packaging, designed to deliver a more modern, confident look on shelf. It also clearly communicates the brand's energy and electrolyte offering and makes it easier for consumers to navigate flavors. The updated design will launch this summer, with availability starting as early as June.

As part of this next chapter, ZOA is also introducing Shave Ice, a limited-edition flavor inspired by the iconic Hawaiian treat and the brand's Polynesian roots. With a vibrant blue raspberry profile, the new release delivers refreshing, nostalgic taste, while still including electrolytes and the rest of the better-for-you ingredients like B&C vitamins and Camu Camu superfruit. The flavor will be available for a limited time beginning May 18 exclusively online via Amazon, with select availability at brick-and-mortar retailers in Hawaii.

Co-founded by Dwayne Johnson, Dave Rienzi, Dany Garcia and John Shulman, ZOA Energy is packed with electrolytes and plant-based caffeine and comes in 10 refreshing flavors, including Tropical Punch, Mango Splash, Frosted Grape and White Peach. The brand is available at major retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Albertsons Companies, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee and H-E-B.

For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and pre-workout supplements – all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, featuring great taste, electrolytes, B & C vitamins, and zero sugar. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com. Follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ožujsko to our above premium brands, including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel's Summer Shandy, to our value brands, like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, Fever-Tree, among others, through license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements. As a business, Molson Coors' ambition is to be the first choice for its people, its consumers and its customers, and Molson Coors' success depends on its ability to make its products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

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SOURCE Molson Coors (ZOA)