ZOA® Energy Launches Dwanta's Holiday Punch with Its Biggest Giveaway Yet

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOA Energy, the better-for-you energy drink co-founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman, is kicking off the holidays with the return of its fan-favorite limited-time flavor, Dwanta's Holiday Punch. Available while supplies last, this year's release comes with a fresh twist: a new animated short bringing fans into the story and a holiday giveaway offering the chance to win a free 12-pack—or even a lifetime supply of ZOA Energy.

Inspired by Johnson's beloved alter ego, Dwanta Claus, the flavor features a refreshing blend of cranberry and citrus and is packed with electrolytes and caffeine to power shopping trips, late-night wrapping sessions and every moment in between.

New this year, ZOA debuts a short film titled "Dwanta's Lost Can," developed in partnership with Seven Bucks Marketing, a company co-founded by Johnson. The short introduces a spirited new chapter in the Dwanta story, as cans of Holiday Punch go missing on their mission to deliver good energy across the country.

"Here comes Dwanta Claus, here comes Dwanta Claus, right down Dwanta Claus lane!" said Johnson. "So excited about this super fun initiative, reminding us not to take it all too seriously, have some fun and keep the good energy flowing during the holidays. Can't wait to see which awesome ZOA Energy drinker finds the runaway cans to win the lifetime supply of ZOA!"

Fans nationwide can visit FindmyZOA.com to "find" lost cans for a chance to win the grand prize: a lifetime supply of ZOA Energy*. The giveaway also offers a chance to win a free 12-pack of Dwanta's Holiday Punch.

"'Dwanta's Lost Can' brings ZOA's spirit to life on screen, blending humor, heart and storytelling in a way our community instantly connects with," said Tracey Bien Schenck, Senior Director of Marketing, Non-Alcoholic Brands at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "It's a celebration of the power of good energy during one of the most joyful, and busiest, times of the year."

Made with electrolytes, caffeine from green coffee and tea, with B&C vitamins, zero sugar, ZOA Energy delivers balanced energy to tackle the everyday.

Dwanta's Holiday Punch is available for a limited time online at Amazon.com, as well as at select retailers through the holiday season.

To take part in the Dwanta's Lost Can adventure and enter for a chance to win, visit FindMyZOA.com.

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. Promotion begins on 11/5/25 at 12:00 AM CT and ends on 12/31/25 at 11:59 PM CT. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.), 18+ years of age. See Official Rules for details, including how to enter, odds, prize details & restrictions, at FindMyZOA.com. Void where prohibited. ZOA® prizes awarded as code/cash; "lifetime supply" prize awarded as check for $10,000 (1 case per month for 30 years).

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and pre-workout supplements ––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, featuring great taste, electrolytes, B & C vitamins, and zero sugar. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madri Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

